tech2 News Staff

At the annual Apple Design Awards this year, Apple announced the 12 best apps and games of the year. The awards were divided into six categories: Inclusivity, Delight and Fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics and Innovation. “This year’s Apple Design Award winners have redefined what we’ve come to expect from a great app experience, and we congratulate them on a well-deserved win. The work of these developers embodies the essential role apps and games play in our everyday lives, and serve as perfect examples of our six new award categories,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

In the Inclusivity category, Voice Dream Reader and Holo Vista apps emerged as winners. The Voice Dream Reader app is a text-to-speech app that "reads text aloud from just about any digital source". The HoloVista app offers several accessibility features including motion control, text sizes, text contrast, sound, and visual effect intensity.

Pok Pok Playroom, and Little Orpheus were the winners of the Delight and Fun category. This category focuses on apps that give "memorable, engaging, and satisfying experiences that are enhanced by Apple technologies". CARROT Weather, an app that shows "humorous forecasts and unique visuals" and Bird Alone, which offers explorative interactions combined with gestures, haptics, parallax, and dynamic sound effects, won under the Interactive category.

In the Social Impact category, Be My Eyes app allows "people who are blind and low vision" to identify objects by providing them with volunteers from all around the world with the help of the camera and Alba, a gaming app where "Alba saves local wildlife, repairs the bridge in the reserve, and cleans up trash around town" won the Apple Design Award this year. As per Apple, this category includes apps that "improve lives in a meaningful way and shine a light on crucial issues".

The Visual and Graphics category focuses on apps that showcase "skillfully drawn interfaces, and high-quality animations that lend to a distinctive and cohesive theme". One of the winner of this category is the Loóna app. Loóna app provides animated sleepscape sessions that include relaxing activities, storytelling, and atmospheric sounds. Another app that won in the Visual and Graphics category is Genshin Impact is a gaming app that shows battle scenes and landscapes.

Lastly, in the Innovation category that focuses on apps that offer "state-of-the-art experience through novel use of Apple technologies", NaadSadhana, an all-in-one, studio-quality music app won the award. Notably, it is the only Indian app to have won an Apple Design Award this year. League of Legends: Wild Rif, a PC game that is now available on mobile also won in this category.