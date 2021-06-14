Monday, June 14, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple Design Awards 2021: Indian classical music app NaadSadhana wins the innovation category

NaadSadhana, an AI Indian Classical music app, is the only Indian app to have won an Apple Design Award this year.


tech2 News StaffJun 14, 2021 15:48:45 IST

At the annual Apple Design Awards this year, Apple announced the 12 best apps and games of the year. The awards were divided into six categories: Inclusivity, Delight and Fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics and Innovation. “This year’s Apple Design Award winners have redefined what we’ve come to expect from a great app experience, and we congratulate them on a well-deserved win. The work of these developers embodies the essential role apps and games play in our everyday lives, and serve as perfect examples of our six new award categories,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

Apple announced 12 apps as winners at the Apple Design Awards.

Apple announced 12 apps as winners at the Apple Design Awards.

In the Inclusivity category, Voice Dream Reader and Holo Vista apps emerged as winners. The Voice Dream Reader app is a text-to-speech app that "reads text aloud from just about any digital source". The HoloVista app offers several accessibility features including motion control, text sizes, text contrast, sound, and visual effect intensity.

Pok Pok Playroom, and Little Orpheus were the winners of the Delight and Fun category. This category focuses on apps that give "memorable, engaging, and satisfying experiences that are enhanced by Apple technologies"CARROT Weather, an app that shows "humorous forecasts and unique visuals" and Bird Alone, which offers explorative interactions combined with gestures, haptics, parallax, and dynamic sound effects, won under the Interactive category.

In the Social Impact category, Be My Eyes app allows "people who are blind and low vision" to identify objects by providing them with volunteers from all around the world with the help of the camera and Albaa gaming app where "Alba saves local wildlife, repairs the bridge in the reserve, and cleans up trash around town" won the Apple Design Award this year. As per Apple, this category includes apps that "improve lives in a meaningful way and shine a light on crucial issues".

The Visual and Graphics category focuses on apps that showcase "skillfully drawn interfaces, and high-quality animations that lend to a distinctive and cohesive theme". One of the winner of this category is the Loóna app. Loóna app provides animated sleepscape sessions that include relaxing activities, storytelling, and atmospheric sounds. Another app that won in the Visual and Graphics category is Genshin Impact is a gaming app that shows battle scenes and landscapes.

Lastly, in the Innovation category that focuses on apps that offer "state-of-the-art experience through novel use of Apple technologies", NaadSadhana, an all-in-one, studio-quality music app won the award. Notably, it is the only Indian app to have won an Apple Design Award this year. League of Legends: Wild Rif, a PC game that is now available on mobile also won in this category.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple Podcast subscriptions

Apple Podcast subscription release delayed to June due to last minute hiccups: Report

May 31, 2021
Apple Podcast subscription release delayed to June due to last minute hiccups: Report
Apple TV app is now available on Google Play Store for Android TV devices

Apple TV

Apple TV app is now available on Google Play Store for Android TV devices

Jun 03, 2021
Best apple cider vinegar to try right now.

Best apple cider vinegar to try right now.

Jun 12, 2021
Apple Music gets spatial and lossless audio: What it means and and how to enable it

Apple Music

Apple Music gets spatial and lossless audio: What it means and and how to enable it

Jun 09, 2021
Apple account password recovery to become easier with iOS 15: All you need to know

Apple

Apple account password recovery to become easier with iOS 15: All you need to know

Jun 09, 2021
Apple pays millions after student's private photos were posted online by iPhone repair technicians: Report

Apple

Apple pays millions after student's private photos were posted online by iPhone repair technicians: Report

Jun 09, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021