Monday, February 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple Days sale: Best deals on iPhone 12, iPhone SE, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro and more

In addition to the iPhones, Amazon has also announced discounts on Apple iPad Mini and AirPods.


tech2 News StaffFeb 15, 2021 11:15:21 IST

Amazon is currently hosting Apple Days sale that will end on 17 February. Amazon is offering discounts of up to Rs 6,000 on the Apple iPad Mini and an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The e-commerce platform has also announced that AirPods with a charging case will be available at a price of Rs 12,490, down by Rs 2,000. Here are a few best deals on iPhones available on Flipkart and Amazon during the sale.

Apple Days sale: Best deals on iPhone 12, iPhone SE, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro and more

Apple Days sale on Amazon on 17 February.

Best deals on Apple iPhones

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Mini is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 64,490 on Amazon. It was launched in India at Rs 69,900 back in October last year. On the other hand, Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards at the launch price. Post the discount, it will be available at Rs 63,900.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 was launched in India at Rs 79,990 (64 GB). This variant is priced at Rs 79,649 on Amazon and comes with a Rs 6,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The same 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 79,650 on Flipkart and has an additional discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro is currently available at a price of Rs 82,900 (64 GB) on Amazon. The e-commerce platform is also offering up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. On Flipkart, the same variant is available at Rs 82,999.

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 32 GB variant is currently selling at Rs 23,990 on Amazon. On the other hand, it is available at Rs 24,999 on Flipkart.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

The 256 GB storage variant of the iPhone 11 Pro Max (Review) is priced at Rs 96,900 on Amazon. The website is also offering up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Flipkart is selling the same variant at Rs 1, 31, 900.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Hyundai

Hyundai, Kia say they’re not working with Apple on co-developing an autonomous vehicle

Feb 09, 2021
Hyundai, Kia say they’re not working with Apple on co-developing an autonomous vehicle
Apple’s rumored VR headset to feature 8K displays, could be priced around $3,000: Report

Apple

Apple’s rumored VR headset to feature 8K displays, could be priced around $3,000: Report

Feb 08, 2021
Apple is close to a deal with Hyundai to produce its own autonomous vehicles: Report

Autonomous Vehicle

Apple is close to a deal with Hyundai to produce its own autonomous vehicles: Report

Feb 05, 2021
With iOS 14.5, mask-wearers will be able to unlock their iPhone using Apple Watch

iOS 14.5

With iOS 14.5, mask-wearers will be able to unlock their iPhone using Apple Watch

Feb 02, 2021
Apple Maps might soon allow users to report accidents and speed checks: Report

Apple Maps

Apple Maps might soon allow users to report accidents and speed checks: Report

Feb 11, 2021
Apple rolls out a new macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 update with free battery replacement program for a few MacBook Pro models

Apple

Apple rolls out a new macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 update with free battery replacement program for a few MacBook Pro models

Feb 11, 2021

science

New timeline for water-forged terrain on Mars proposed, days before Perseverance rover landing

Mars Terrain

New timeline for water-forged terrain on Mars proposed, days before Perseverance rover landing

Feb 12, 2021
Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Himalayan Glaciers

Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Feb 11, 2021
Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Mars Missions

Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Feb 11, 2021
‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines

‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Feb 11, 2021