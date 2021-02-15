tech2 News Staff

Amazon is currently hosting Apple Days sale that will end on 17 February. Amazon is offering discounts of up to Rs 6,000 on the Apple iPad Mini and an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The e-commerce platform has also announced that AirPods with a charging case will be available at a price of Rs 12,490, down by Rs 2,000. Here are a few best deals on iPhones available on Flipkart and Amazon during the sale.

Best deals on Apple iPhones

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Mini is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 64,490 on Amazon. It was launched in India at Rs 69,900 back in October last year. On the other hand, Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards at the launch price. Post the discount, it will be available at Rs 63,900.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 was launched in India at Rs 79,990 (64 GB). This variant is priced at Rs 79,649 on Amazon and comes with a Rs 6,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The same 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 79,650 on Flipkart and has an additional discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro is currently available at a price of Rs 82,900 (64 GB) on Amazon. The e-commerce platform is also offering up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. On Flipkart, the same variant is available at Rs 82,999.

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 32 GB variant is currently selling at Rs 23,990 on Amazon. On the other hand, it is available at Rs 24,999 on Flipkart.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

The 256 GB storage variant of the iPhone 11 Pro Max (Review) is priced at Rs 96,900 on Amazon. The website is also offering up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Flipkart is selling the same variant at Rs 1, 31, 900.