Monday, November 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple cuts production orders for all three iPhone models launched this September

Last week, Apple informed several suppliers that it lowered its production plan for the iPhone XR.

Reuters Nov 19, 2018 17:06 PM IST

Apple Inc has cut production orders in recent weeks for all three iPhone models launched in September, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.

A lower-than-expected demand for the new iPhones and Apple's decision to offer more models has made it more difficult to anticipate the number of components and handsets the company needs, according to the paper.

The Apple iPhone XS. Image: Reuters

The Apple iPhone XS. Image: Reuters

Apple shocked investors a few weeks ago with a lower-than-expected sales forecast for the Christmas quarter, prompting certain suppliers to issue warnings that pointed to weakness in new iPhone sales.

Forecasts have been particularly problematic for iPhone XR with Apple cutting its production plan by up to a third of the nearly 70 million units some suppliers had been asked to produce between September and February, the paper said.

As recently as last week, Apple informed several suppliers that it lowered its production plan again for iPhone XR, the Journal reported.

The company started selling its latest phone generation, the iPhone XS and XS Max, in September and the XR model in October.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Apple

Apple iPhone XR shipment estimates cut by nearly 30 mn units: Ming Chi-Kuo

Nov 13, 2018

Face ID

Apple’s 2019 iPhones to come with improved Face ID system: Ming Chi Kuo

Nov 05, 2018

Apple

Apple finds quality issues with certain iPhone X and 13-inch MacBook Pro models

Nov 10, 2018

Apple

Apple faces fierce competition from the likes of OnePlus, Xiaomi and Oppo: Report

Nov 15, 2018

iPhone

Apple supplier AMS to cut revenue forecasts as evidence mounts of poor iPhone sales

Nov 16, 2018

iPhone XR

Slow demand forces Apple to halt planned production boost for iPhone XR: Report

Nov 06, 2018

science

artificial intelligence

This AI system can compare and identify the most suitable treatment for a patient

Nov 19, 2018

Satellites

New space industry emerges to inspect, refuel and repair abandoned satellites

Nov 19, 2018

Diabetes

Google halts project to build glucose-sensing contact lens for people with diabetes

Nov 19, 2018

Medicine

A super-spicy Moroccan cactus offers hope to end our dependence on opioids

Nov 18, 2018