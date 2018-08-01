At Apple's WWDC 2018 Keynote back in June, Apple announced new versions of the operating systems that were running on the number of devices it offers. While these new versions will not be available for the next couple of months, beta versions have been made public since WWDC ended. Any guesses on how many use these beta versions? According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, four million people are currently running the betas on their respective devices.

Cook made this information public at Apple's earnings call on 31 July but he didn't specify the division of these four million beta users. Presumably, a majority of the users could most likely be iPhone or Mac users. Unfortunately, we shall not know how many. We shall also not know how many of these four million were developers or consumers.

A report by TechCrunch indicated that Apple had over 1.2 billion users combined encompassing its entire range of devices such as iPhones, iPads, iPods, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac. Four million would mean that at least 0.3 percent of the users are testing out the betas. The reason why many people do not want to install a beta version is that they are almost always riddled with bugs and are prone to unexpected crashes.

As per this report, four million beta testers is a huge number for any company to have and it is not surprising that it was Apple which was privy to it. A huge number of beta testers means that there is a good chance that the maximum amount of bugs are resolved before the stable build is ready for a roll out.

At the earnings call, Apple exceeded Wall Street expectations owing to sales of the pricey iPhone X along with a massive subscriber count on Apple Music, App Store and iCloud.