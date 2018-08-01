Wednesday, August 01, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 01 August, 2018 09:09 IST

Apple currently has over four million users testing the OS betas: Tim Cook

Presumably, a majority of the users could most likely be iPhone or Mac users.

At Apple's WWDC 2018 Keynote back in June, Apple announced new versions of the operating systems that were running on the number of devices it offers. While these new versions will not be available for the next couple of months, beta versions have been made public since WWDC ended. Any guesses on how many use these beta versions? According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, four million people are currently running the betas on their respective devices.

Apple iOS 12

Cook made this information public at Apple's earnings call on 31 July but he didn't specify the division of these four million beta users. Presumably, a majority of the users could most likely be iPhone or Mac users. Unfortunately, we shall not know how many. We shall also not know how many of these four million were developers or consumers.

A report by TechCrunch indicated that Apple had over 1.2 billion users combined encompassing its entire range of devices such as iPhones, iPads, iPods, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac. Four million would mean that at least 0.3 percent of the users are testing out the betas. The reason why many people do not want to install a beta version is that they are almost always riddled with bugs and are prone to unexpected crashes.

As per this reportfour million beta testers is a huge number for any company to have and it is not surprising that it was Apple which was privy to it. A huge number of beta testers means that there is a good chance that the maximum amount of bugs are resolved before the stable build is ready for a roll out.

At the earnings call, Apple exceeded Wall Street expectations owing to sales of the pricey iPhone X along with a massive subscriber count on Apple Music, App Store and iCloud.

 

