Apple could unveil four new iPhones in 2020 in addition to the iPhone SE 2: Report

Dan Ives, an analyst at market research firm Wedbush says that all the models of the 2020 iPhones would be 5G ready.


tech2 News StaffOct 19, 2019 11:21:26 IST

Rumours are already flying in thick about the 2020 iPhones with many predictions pointing to at least two 5G models of the device. Now some new leaks from an analyst have pointed out that we could be privy to at least four new iPhone models next year.

Apple could unveil four new iPhones in 2020 in addition to the iPhone SE 2: Report

Apple will reportedly start the manufacture of iPhone 11 soon in India.

Dan Ives, an analyst at market research firm Wedbush has said, as per a report by 9to5Mac we can expect four iPhone 12 models next year in addition to the iPhone SE 2 which is expected to be unveiled in March 2020. He says that all the models of the 2020 iPhones would be 5G ready. This news comes after it was reported that there was a heightened demand for the iPhone 11 which is quite likely going to revive the fortunes of Apple.

If the report is to be believed then we should see yet another camera sensor being added to the iPhones which are touted to be a ToF sensor.  The iPhone 12 could also feature some sort of a radar-based sensor (similar to the Pixel 4) in order to enable motion and gesture recognition.

Earlier, the foremost authority on leaks regarding upcoming Apple products, Ming-Chi Kuo had said that the next year iPhones boast a new metal frame structure similar to the one seen on the iPhone 4. As per a report by MacrumorsApple is said to change its flagship iPhone design "significantly" next year.

In his research note with TF International Securities, as seen my Macrumors, the 2020 iPhone will have a more complex segmentation design, new trenching and injection moulding procedures, and sapphire or glass cover assembly to protect the trench injection moulding structure."

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019
Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Malaria

Scientists now know how the deadly malaria parasite jumped from gorillas to humans

Oct 17, 2019
Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Cyborg

Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Oct 17, 2019
Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019