Rumours are already flying in thick about the 2020 iPhones with many predictions pointing to at least two 5G models of the device. Now some new leaks from an analyst have pointed out that we could be privy to at least four new iPhone models next year.

Dan Ives, an analyst at market research firm Wedbush has said, as per a report by 9to5Mac we can expect four iPhone 12 models next year in addition to the iPhone SE 2 which is expected to be unveiled in March 2020. He says that all the models of the 2020 iPhones would be 5G ready. This news comes after it was reported that there was a heightened demand for the iPhone 11 which is quite likely going to revive the fortunes of Apple.

If the report is to be believed then we should see yet another camera sensor being added to the iPhones which are touted to be a ToF sensor. The iPhone 12 could also feature some sort of a radar-based sensor (similar to the Pixel 4) in order to enable motion and gesture recognition.

Earlier, the foremost authority on leaks regarding upcoming Apple products, Ming-Chi Kuo had said that the next year iPhones boast a new metal frame structure similar to the one seen on the iPhone 4. As per a report by Macrumors, Apple is said to change its flagship iPhone design "significantly" next year.

In his research note with TF International Securities, as seen my Macrumors, the 2020 iPhone will have a more complex segmentation design, new trenching and injection moulding procedures, and sapphire or glass cover assembly to protect the trench injection moulding structure."

