Apple could start making a 10.2-inch entry-level iPad soon, to ditch 3D touch on future iPhones

This new entry-level iPad could have a 10.2-inch screen and may be entering mass production this fall.

tech2 News StaffJul 10, 2019 12:27:42 IST

According to the latest reports, Apple is planning on making a foldable iPad sometime in the near future, but it would appear that first, the company could plan an overhaul of its most affordable iPad.

Apple could start making a 10.2-inch entry-level iPad soon, to ditch 3D touch on future iPhones

Representational image.

This new entry-level iPad could have a 10.2-inch screen and may be entering mass production this fall as per a report by a Chinese news outlet. The current lineup of iPads had been launched in 2018, and the main hardware change for them, apart from a faster chipset, was the support for the 1st-gen Apple Pencil.

The iPad is the most dominant device in the tablet segment by far with only Samsung's Galaxy Tab series coming close enough. It would make sense for Apple to overhaul the iPad to make it cheaper and cement its position on the top.

Apart from that Digitimes, has further news that the new iPhones about to be launched this year will be completely ditching the 3D touch feature in favour of a haptic feedback system. This has been done as the pressure sensitive display panel adds to the thickness of the iPhone. The haptic touch will offer the exact same functionality as 3D touch so users will not be missing out anything.

