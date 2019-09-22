Sunday, September 22, 2019Back to
Apple could reportedly soon announce the Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11-series soon

Smart Battery Cases have been popular amongst power users, for whom the standard iPhone battery is not enough.


tech2 News StaffSep 22, 2019 10:18:45 IST

Apple has made some resounding claims about the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max's batteries, saying that they can last up to 4 hours and 5 hours more respectively, than their predecessors. While we haven't put this claim to test, reports have pointed out that all the new iPhones will be getting a Smart Battery Case.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro. Image: Apple

As per a report by 9to5Mac, model codes A2180, A2183, and A2184 have been spotted on the latest beta of iOS 13.1, which should pertain to cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max respectively.

The report states that last year, the existence of the Smart Battery Case for the iPhone XS and iPhone XR was found out in watchOS, with the cases arriving just a few weeks later. If Apple is to follow the same timeline then we should hear about the launch of these cases in a couple of weeks time as well.

The Smart Battery Cases have been quite popular amongst power users, for whom the standard iPhone battery is just not enough. We should know more about the battery case in the coming weeks.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


