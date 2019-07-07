tech2 News Staff

It is not news now that Apple is doing quite poorly for the past few years in the world's largest smartphone market which is China. The reason for this has been the exorbitant pricing of iPhones coupled with the ongoing US-China trade war and the fact that competitors such as Huawei are making extremely promising devices. However, it looks like Apple is making some changes to reinvigorate its sales.

As per a report by CNET, Apple could be looking to replacing the costly FaceID mechanism on the iPhones and replace it with a cheaper in-display fingerprint sensor. This would allow the company to lower its production cost and thereby the selling price as well. The global versions of the iPhone may be getting variants which will have an in-display sensor as well as FaceID, as per a report by Macrumors.

Recently high-res CAD renders have surfaced for the 2019 iPhone family which shed even greater light on the devices.

As per the renders that were spotted on Slashleaks, the high-end iPhones, presumably being called iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max, will be having the square camera bump on the top-right of the device. It will be housing a triple-camera setup, a first for iPhones, and also a flash. If one would hazard a guess the triple-camera setup should include a wide angle, ultra-wide and telephoto lens.

