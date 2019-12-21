Saturday, December 21, 2019Back to
Apple could be working on satellite technology to beam down data to its devices

Early reports don’t clarify whether Apple wants to build its own satellite or use other’s satellites.


tech2 News StaffDec 21, 2019 16:15:18 IST

A new report suggests that Apple is developing satellite technology that will be used to beam data and internet services to its devices.

Representational image. Image: Reuters

The details come from a Bloomberg report stating that the Cupertino-based giant has a secret team of engineers working on the project. There isn’t anything concrete about the project and it’s in such an early stage that it could be entirely abandoned.

The team of engineers have backgrounds in aerospace, satellite and antenna design and it’s reported that the goal is to complete the project within the next five years.

By sending data from its satellites to user’s devices, Apple could improve location tracking and maps. Another bigger advantage could be completely getting rid of the dependence on wireless carriers, according to Bloomberg, or linking devices together in the same network. This approach will allow Apple to implement better connectivity and security in its ecosystem of hardware products.

As mentioned earlier, it isn’t clear whether the company will actually go ahead with the satellite technology project. However, Bloomberg reports that Apple CEO Tim Cook has expressed interest in the project.

