Apple could be planning an affordable iPhone with a new Touch ID for China: Report

The cheaper iPhone could make use of Touch ID with an in-display fingerprint reader.

tech2 News StaffJul 03, 2019 16:11:34 IST

Apple’s next generation of iPhones will soon be announced at the company’s special event in September. While it's obvious that the existing lineup of the previous iPhones will be upgraded, a new report says another cheaper variant could be in the works with an in-display fingerprint sensor just for China.

Apple iPhone X. Image: tech2

According to China’s Global Times, some of its sources claim that the cheaper version could drop Face ID and bring in Touch ID using an in-display fingerprint sensor. The rumours come from within the supply chain mentioning that this variant will be exclusively made for China. Apparently, going without the Face ID will allow Apple to save hundreds of yuan on the iPhone.

This isn’t the first time Apple has made an exclusive iPhone for China. Earlier, the company had manufactured a dual-SIM iPhone model only for the region. Considering the decline in sales of Apple in China, it makes sense to build exclusive models catering to the region’s needs.

However, as reported by AppleInsiderthis rumour may not turn into reality and it would be best to take this piece of news with a grain of salt. We’ll get to know more about it if more leaks come out in the future.

