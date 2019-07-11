tech2 News Staff

There has always been a lot of speculation surrounding Apple's upcoming iPhones every year. While there is no confirmed date, Apple generally holds the launch of its flagship product somewhere in September. While the launch is over three months ago, speculations of what Apple might launch next year are already pouring in

The report by CNBC, which cites JP Morgan Chase, said that Apple plans on releasing three OLED iPhones and one LCD iPhone in 2020. These phones will be off 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch sizes for the OLED variants while the size of the LCD variant has not been mentioned. Apart from this, the phones, except for the LCD variant, will also have 5G connectivity as well and an advanced 3D sensing camera technology.

This new iPhone lineup is also said to boost sales for Apple with the report predicting 195 million units in 2020 to be shipped in 2020, which is up from the 2019 estimate of 180 million.

As per TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also happens to be the foremost authority on Apple-related leaks, the Cupertino-based giant will be reducing the TrueDepth "notch" in 2020 iPhones. Kuo said that Apple will be reducing the camera-array size in the notch to give more usable area for viewing.

He also said that the 2020 iPhones will be undergoing a design change however, it is unclear from the report if these changes pertain only to the notch or the entire iPhone in general. While reducing the notch-size appears to be a short-term goal, in the long run, Apple will quite likely have a completely notch-free screen.

