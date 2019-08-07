tech2 News Staff

Foldable devices could become the next category of device that several manufacturers adopt and Apple could be one of them. Based on a new UBS survey, the Cupertino giant is probably working on developing a foldable iPhone.

As reported by CNBC, the UBS survey of consumers found that Apple consumers were ready to shell out a premium price of around $600 for foldable products. It said that Apple was “steadily working” on the technology to bring out such a device next year, but 2021 is more likely when it’s announced. While UBS thinks that the company could be working on both a foldable iPhone and iPad, an iPad could be the first device that makes the headlines.

While Samsung is spearheading the foldable device segment, the Galaxy Fold’s display started breaking after it reached reviewers. The company recalled all the faulty devices and is now working to release an updated version. However, UBS said that Samsung has a lot of IP filings for foldable displays and related technologies, so it’s likely that it will lead the way in this category. Apple also has a number of patents for foldable displays as reported by 9to5Mac, and it’s likely that it is working on more.

UBS says the idea of a folding smartphone has a “reasonably high” appeal for more than a third of the consumers it surveyed. Among them, China is going to be the market with the highest demand.

