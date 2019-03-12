Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Back to
Apple confirms 'It's show time' event on 25 March, to likely launch a TV subscription service

"It's Showtime" tagline was seen in 2006 as well when Apple had given a preview of Apple TV.

tech2 News Staff Mar 12, 2019 13:01:26 IST

The official date for Apple's March event has finally been announced and as the rumours said it, the event is being held on 25 March, 10 am local, at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

Representational image. Reuters.

Apple has also officially put out the event tagline which says "It's show time" and also has sent an animated countdown GIF. The same tagline was seen in 2006 when the company had given a preview of Apple TV and announced that it would start providing movies on iTunes.

As per the report in The Verge, rumours of the event began late last year. The rumours mentioned that the company might focus on services. Along with services for TV (which is expected to launch later in this year), Apple is also being speculated to come with its Apple News subscription service.

This subscription is reported to look like the layout of Netflix but will be for newspapers and magazines making it convenient to use.

A report by The Wall Street Journal had indicated that Apple was going through a rough patch with respect to negotiations as it was reported to demand 50 percent revenue from the service.

The report in 9to5 Mac mentions that we might even learn more about what the iOS 12.2's release and what it might have in store for us.

