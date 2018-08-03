On 2 August 2018, Apple made history by becoming the first public company worth $1 trillion. Hours after reaching the milestone, the company’s CEO Tim Cook sent out memos to his more than 1,20,000 employees, thanking them for getting the company to the mark.

In the memo, which was obtained in full be Reuters, Tim Cook however clarifies that, while the $1 trillion mark is a milestone, it is not something the company focuses on. He writes that the financial returns are a simple result of the company’s innovation.

“Today Apple passed a significant milestone. At our closing share price of $207.39, the stock market now values Apple at more than $1 trillion. While we have much to be proud of in this achievement, it’s not the most important measure of our success. Financial returns are simply the result of Apple’s innovation, putting our products and customers first, and always staying true to our values.”

Cook reminds his employees in the memo that Steve Jobs founded this company with the aim of solving the biggest challenges, and that even after this milestone, the company’s focus needs to remain on that.