tech2 News Staff 03 August, 2018 09:11 IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook sends out memo to employees thanking for the $1 trillion mark

Closing at $207.39, Apple is the first public company to reach $1 trillion in market capitalization.

On 2 August 2018, Apple made history by becoming the first public company worth $1 trillion. Hours after reaching the milestone, the company’s CEO Tim Cook sent out memos to his more than 1,20,000 employees, thanking them for getting the company to the mark.

In the memo, which was obtained in full be Reuters, Tim Cook however clarifies that, while the $1 trillion mark is a milestone, it is not something the company focuses on. He writes that the financial returns are a simple result of the company’s innovation.

“Today Apple passed a significant milestone. At our closing share price of $207.39, the stock market now values Apple at more than $1 trillion. While we have much to be proud of in this achievement, it’s not the most important measure of our success. Financial returns are simply the result of Apple’s innovation, putting our products and customers first, and always staying true to our values.”

The Apple logo is seen on a computer screen in this illustration photo taken in Bordeaux, France, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau - RC19DEA6F9E0

Cook reminds his employees in the memo that Steve Jobs founded this company with the aim of solving the biggest challenges, and that even after this milestone, the company’s focus needs to remain on that.

“Steve founded Apple on the belief that the power of human creativity can solve even the biggest challenges – and that the people who are crazy enough to think that they can change the world are the ones who do. In today’s world, our mission is more important than ever. Our products not only create moments of surprise and delight, they empower people all around the globe to enrich their lives and the lives of others.

Just as Steve always did in moments like this, we should all look forward to Apple’s bright future and the great work we’ll do together.”

