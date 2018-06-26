Tuesday, June 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

The Associated Press 26 June, 2018 18:50 IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook intends to keep speaking out against troubling social issues

Tim Cook outlined his views on when CEOs should protest government policies at a conference.

Apple CEO Tim Cook intends to continue lambasting US immigration policies and other issues that trouble him to avoid falling into an “appalling silence.”

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks at the Apple WWDC. Image: Reuters

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks at the Apple WWDC. Image: Reuters

Cook outlined his views on when CEOs should protest government policies during a Monday evening appearance at a business conference hosted by Fortune magazine.. His remarks came a week after he condemned the Trump administration’s since-reversed practice of separating children from parents accused of crossing the US border illegally in an interview with The Irish Times.

If he had dodged the politically charged subject, Cook said he would have been cast into “the appalling silence of the good people category and this is something that I never want to be a part of.”

Cooks listed education, privacy rights, the environment and human rights as other key issues for him and Apple.

Immigration is a sensitive subject that can also affect Apple’s business because it relies on a pipeline of employees who come from outside the US to fill thousands of the engineering jobs required to design and program the iPhones, Macs, iPads and other gadgets that have turned it into the world’s most valuable company.

Leaders at other major US technology companies that rely heavily on foreign-born programmers have also decried President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration since taking office last year.

Cook has publicly supported one of the Trump administration’s biggest initiatives — a sweeping overhaul of the US tax code that has lowered the corporate rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

The package also included a temporary break lowering the tax rate on profits brought back from overseas to 15.5 percent. No company benefited from that benefit more than Apple, which is bringing back about $250 billion in cash from overseas accounts and funnelling a large chunk of the money into higher dividends for shareholders and repurchases of the company’s own stock.

tags


latest videos

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

also see

NewsTracker

Apple Campus’ new secret revealed: All employees get a mandatory standing desk

Jun 14, 2018

NewsTracker

Donald Trump directs US officials to keep illegal immigrant families together during the immigration process

Jun 22, 2018

NewsTracker

Donald Trump signs executive order to end separation of migrant children from parents at US border

Jun 21, 2018

NewsTracker

US immigration policy: In video, US border agent heard mocking crying children separated from parents

Jun 19, 2018

TheySaidIt

'Vague', 'worthless': Politicians, activists slam Donald Trump's order on immigration policy, say it won't fix crisis

Jun 21, 2018

NewsTracker

US govt won't impose tariffs on iPhones made in China says US President Donald Trump

Jun 19, 2018

science

Space

Russian scientist Igor Ashurbeyli becomes space nation Asgardia's first leader

Jun 26, 2018

Plastic Ban

McDonald's, Starbucks among dozens of companies fined for violating Mumbai plastic ban

Jun 26, 2018

Science Spending

Govt spending on science research has remained stagnant: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Jun 26, 2018

Jupiter

NASA's James Webb Telescope to now unravel mysteries of Jupiter's Great Red Spot

Jun 26, 2018