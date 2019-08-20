tech2 News Staff

At WWDC the only piece of new hardware (technically) that was announced as the brand new credit card from the Cupertino Giant called Apple Card. A preview for the service had been announced earlier this month and as of today, all US customers will get access to it.

Currently, Apple Card will only be available in the US and later it will roll-out to more countries. Back in July, Bloomberg had reported that Apple Card was being tested by Apple and Goldman Sachs employees.

Apple claims that Apple Card, unlike most physical credit cards, is a lot more secure because it's virtual and resides in your iPhone.

The virtual credit card is built right into the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and will offer a shopping experience via Apple Pay with a focus on privacy and security.

The Apple card system was designed in partnership with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard to ensure that it works seamlessly across the globe.

Apple has given the credit card a human touch by using the power of machine learning to label transactions, merchant names and locations, making bills easier to understand. The simplified interface gives customers real-time views of the transactions including some detailed weekly and monthly spending summaries. Support for Apple Card has been simplified as well and users can connect with customer support by simply sending texts from the Messages app.

