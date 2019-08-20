Tuesday, August 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple Card service in assosciation with Goldman Sachs begins rolling out in the US today

Apple claims that Apple Card, unlike most physical credit cards, is a lot more secure because it's virtual.


tech2 News StaffAug 20, 2019 20:25:09 IST

At WWDC the only piece of new hardware (technically) that was announced as the brand new credit card from the Cupertino Giant called Apple Card. A preview for the service had been announced earlier this month and as of today, all US customers will get access to it.

Apple Card service in assosciation with Goldman Sachs begins rolling out in the US today

Apple Card in collaboration with Goldman Sachs.

Currently, Apple Card will only be available in the US and later it will roll-out to more countries. Back in July, Bloomberg had reported that Apple Card was being tested by Apple and Goldman Sachs employees.

Apple claims that Apple Card, unlike most physical credit cards, is a lot more secure because it's virtual and resides in your iPhone.

The virtual credit card is built right into the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and will offer a shopping experience via Apple Pay with a focus on privacy and security.

The Apple card system was designed in partnership with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard to ensure that it works seamlessly across the globe.

Apple has given the credit card a human touch by using the power of machine learning to label transactions, merchant names and locations, making bills easier to understand. The simplified interface gives customers real-time views of the transactions including some detailed weekly and monthly spending summaries.

Support for Apple Card has been simplified as well and users can connect with customer support by simply sending texts from the Messages app.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Apple

Apple has started issuing its virtual credit card Apple Card to its customers

Aug 06, 2019
Apple has started issuing its virtual credit card Apple Card to its customers
Donald Trump delays 10% tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump as relief for retailers, technology groups

NewsTracker

Donald Trump delays 10% tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump as relief for retailers, technology groups

Aug 14, 2019
Weak investment, muted monetary transmission big challenges for Indian economy: Goldman Sachs

NewsTracker

Weak investment, muted monetary transmission big challenges for Indian economy: Goldman Sachs

Aug 16, 2019
Donald Trump accuses China of killing US economy with 'unfair trade deals' as tensions escalate over tariffs

NewsTracker

Donald Trump accuses China of killing US economy with 'unfair trade deals' as tensions escalate over tariffs

Aug 08, 2019
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max could be new Apple iPhone names hints case maker

Apple iPhone

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max could be new Apple iPhone names hints case maker

Aug 14, 2019
Apple could already be working on foldable devices with a likely release in 2021

Apple

Apple could already be working on foldable devices with a likely release in 2021

Aug 07, 2019

science

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019