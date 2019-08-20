tech2 News StaffAug 20, 2019 20:25:09 IST
At WWDC the only piece of new hardware (technically) that was announced as the brand new credit card from the Cupertino Giant called Apple Card. A preview for the service had been announced earlier this month and as of today, all US customers will get access to it.
Currently, Apple Card will only be available in the US and later it will roll-out to more countries. Back in July, Bloomberg had reported that Apple Card was being tested by Apple and Goldman Sachs employees.
Apple claims that Apple Card, unlike most physical credit cards, is a lot more secure because it's virtual and resides in your iPhone.
The virtual credit card is built right into the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and will offer a shopping experience via Apple Pay with a focus on privacy and security.
The Apple card system was designed in partnership with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard to ensure that it works seamlessly across the globe.
