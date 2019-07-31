tech2 News Staff

Apple has confirmed in its Q3 2019 earnings call, that the Apple Card will be rolling out in August. The company had introduced the card back in March and said that it will be available to the public in the summers.

The report by Bloomberg states that users will be able to sign up for the card via the Wallet app in iOS 12.4 which has been rolling out since last week. Currently, Apple Card will only be available in the US and later it will roll-out to more countries. As per the report, Apple Card is being tested by Apple and Goldman Sachs employees.

For the uninitiated, Apple Card is a credit card which the company has made in association with Goldman Sachs. The Cupertino giant claims that the main usefulness of Apple Card is that it will help you learn more about your spending, with less effort.

Customers are said to get 'daily cash' when they shop using Apple Card which is credited to your Apple Pay balance. This money can be used as a regular debit amount when you are purchasing things.

