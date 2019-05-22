Wednesday, May 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple browser engine Webkit privacy feature will enable ad tracking securely

Users will not be uniquely identified across websites they visit in order to track ad clicks

tech2 News StaffMay 22, 2019 22:10:26 IST

Apple Inc said on Wednesday its browser engine Webkit will launch a new technology to track advertising clicks and whether they lead to a product purchase while preserving the privacy of users.

Apple browser engine Webkit privacy feature will enable ad tracking securely

Apple logo.

Users will not be uniquely identified across websites they visit in order to track ad clicks, and the technology will only let those websites be involved in measuring the clicks, not any “opaque” third parties, according to a blog post on Webkit’s website.

Apple’s step shows how increased public scrutiny is forcing greater transparency in Silicon Valley, particularly as its tech rivals Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google have struggled with data privacy scandals.

At a launch event in March, Apple made privacy the core focus as it introduced Apple News+, a news app that it said would not report what users were reading to advertisers, as well as a credit card with Goldman Sachs that it said would not sell user data to marketers.

The new web technology from Webkit avoids placing any trust in any of the parties, whether it be the network or the merchant, and limits communication between them to prevent sharing of data that could track an individual user.

Earlier this month, Google said it will roll out a dashboard-like function in its Chrome browser to offer users more control in fending off tracking cookies, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?


also see

Apple

U.S. Supreme Court lets App Store antitrust suit proceed against Apple

May 14, 2019
U.S. Supreme Court lets App Store antitrust suit proceed against Apple
Apple will reportedly announce the location of its first store in India this month

Apple

Apple will reportedly announce the location of its first store in India this month

May 08, 2019
After Huawei blacklist, 'Boycott Apple' campaign gaining steam in China: Report

Apple

After Huawei blacklist, 'Boycott Apple' campaign gaining steam in China: Report

May 20, 2019
Apple's latest product is a rainbow stage where Lady Gaga just performed

Apple

Apple's latest product is a rainbow stage where Lady Gaga just performed

May 18, 2019
Apple iOS 12.3 brings a new-look for Apple TV app, Airplay 2 support and more

Apple

Apple iOS 12.3 brings a new-look for Apple TV app, Airplay 2 support and more

May 14, 2019
Apple says it has fixed the keyboard issue in new MacBook Pro, expands repair program

MacBook keyboard

Apple says it has fixed the keyboard issue in new MacBook Pro, expands repair program

May 22, 2019

science

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

Heart health

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

May 22, 2019
Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

plastic

Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

May 22, 2019
Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now

Koala

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now "functionally extinct"

May 22, 2019
World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019