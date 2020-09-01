Tuesday, September 01, 2020Back to
Apple brings back iPods' Music Quiz game on devices running on iOS 14: Here is how to find it

The game has five rounds and shows five different answers on the screen with names of the songs, artists and album artworks.


FP TrendingSep 01, 2020 13:27:43 IST

Apple has quietly revived the mini-game Music Quiz on devices that are running on iOS 14 under shortcuts. For users who once owned iPods with Click Wheel, the game consisted of correctly guessing which song is being played.

According to a report in 9To5Mac, on the iPod, Music Quiz plays songs in shuffle mode and provides five different options for one to choose which song is playing. The shortcut version on iOS 14 is similar.

Apple brings back iPods Music Quiz game on devices running on iOS 14: Here is how to find it

2019 Apple iPod Touch.

The report said that is part of the 'Starter Shortcuts' folder.

Here's how you can find and play Music Quiz on iPhone or iPad running iOS 14

Step 1: First open the Shortcuts app and then tap on 'My Shortcuts' tab

Step 2: Look for 'Music Quiz' in search bar.

Step 3: Once found, tap on the shortcut and access the Apple Music library.

As per the report, the game requires songs purchased from iTunes, synced from a computer or from Apple Music. Once a user runs Music Quiz, all they need to do is turn up the volume to listen to the songs and guess them correctly.

The game has five rounds and shows five different answers on the screen with names of the songs, artists and album artworks. One can keep playing more rounds or even share their score on social media.

The report states that the Music Quiz game has been built entirely with Apple Shortcuts and experts can edit the mini game's shortcut to explore its composition and modify some of its aspects as well.

 

