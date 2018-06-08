You are here:
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple asks parts suppliers for 20 percent fewer components in the second half of 2018: Nikkei

News-Analysis Reuters Jun 08, 2018 19:41 PM IST

Apple Inc has asked its parts suppliers to manufacture about 20 percent fewer components for iPhones in the second half of 2018, the Nikkei on Friday reported, sending the iPhone maker’s stock down 2 percent.

Apple logo. Reuters.

Apple logo. Reuters.

Apple expects total shipments of iPhones to be launched this year to be 80 million, less than the 100 million shipments that Apple planned for around the same time last year, the financial newspaper said, citing two industry sources.

“Apple is quite conservative in terms of placing new orders for upcoming iPhones this year,” one of the sources told Nikkei.


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 19:41 PM


Also See





Top Stories


Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala


TOP REVIEWS