Apple Inc has asked its parts suppliers to manufacture about 20 percent fewer components for iPhones in the second half of 2018, the Nikkei on Friday reported, sending the iPhone maker’s stock down 2 percent.

Apple expects total shipments of iPhones to be launched this year to be 80 million, less than the 100 million shipments that Apple planned for around the same time last year, the financial newspaper said, citing two industry sources.

“Apple is quite conservative in terms of placing new orders for upcoming iPhones this year,” one of the sources told Nikkei.