Tuesday, March 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple Arcade is a premium service with access to over 100 ad-free exclusive games

Apple Arcade won't be restricted to iOS only but will also be available on MacOS and tvOS platforms.

tech2 News StaffMar 26, 2019 02:09:58 IST

As anticipated at the start of the event, Apple has just announced its very own games subscription service called Apple Arcade.

The service allows Apple users access to more than 100 new and exclusive games to play across multiple devices. These include games from developers such as Disney, Konami, Lego, Annapurna Interactive and SEGA to name a few.

Apple Arcade is a premium service with access to over 100 ad-free exclusive games

Ann Thai, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, App Store at Apple, speaks about Apple Arcade. Image: Reuters

Apple wasn't joking when we heard about the service being a "Netflix of games". In fact, Arcade is in principle quite similar to an Xbox Game Pass where you pay a monthly amount for full access to Apple's sizable catalogue of games on the App Store.

But the best part about an Apple Arcade subscription is that as is the case with most paid games, there will be no ads whatsoever.

Taking a nibble at Google Stadia (which isn't really competition being a cloud-streaming service), Senior Product Marketing Manager of the App Store, Ann Thai also mentioned that all these games will be playable offline.

Apple also says that it's not only curating the games it offers in the Arcade but is also contributing to development costs and "working closely with creators" to bring these games forward.

Apple Arcade won't be restricted to iOS only but will also be available on MacOS and tvOS platforms. Image: Apple

Apple Arcade won't be restricted to iOS only but will also be available on MacOS and tvOS platforms. Image: Apple

For those worried about privacy, the company also mentions that none of the games in Arcade feature ad tracking or additional purchases, which is always nice to hear. Arcade will also feature a built-in feature to allow parents to manage screen time.

Apple did showcase a few games on stage but we don't have access to a full list of games available at launch just yet. Apple has revealed a number of titles on its Apple Arcade website though, which include the following:

  • When Cards Fall - Snowman
  • LEGO Brawls - LEGO
  • The Pathless - Annapurna Interactive
  • Hot Lava - Klei Entertainment
  • Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm - Cornfox & Bros.
  • Beyond a Steel Sky - Revolution Software

When does Apple Arcade arrive and how much does it cost?

Apple hasn't revealed an exact launch date just yet but did mention that the service will be launched in Fall 2019 and that it will be available in more than 150 countries. Does that include India? We don't know yet but very likely, yes.

Once launched, Apple Arcade will form a new tab at the bottom in the App Store app, allowing easier access.

Pricing details will also be announced later but given the fact that Apple's News+ subscription is priced at $9.99 a month, we could expect the price to hover around the same range.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

Google Stadia

Google Stadia: Late to the cloud gaming party, and still an impractical dream

Mar 20, 2019
Google Stadia: Late to the cloud gaming party, and still an impractical dream
Google Stadia's most intriguing features have a YouTube problem

Google

Google Stadia's most intriguing features have a YouTube problem

Mar 20, 2019
Apple may unveil its Netflix-like gaming subscription service at 25 March event

Apple

Apple may unveil its Netflix-like gaming subscription service at 25 March event

Mar 24, 2019
Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi to address 25 lakh chowkidars; Goa CM Pramod Sawant faces floor test; day's top stories

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi to address 25 lakh chowkidars; Goa CM Pramod Sawant faces floor test; day's top stories

Mar 20, 2019
Google Stadia game creators can use competing cloud providers to host their games

Google Stadia

Google Stadia game creators can use competing cloud providers to host their games

Mar 21, 2019
Google unveils its cloud gaming service Stadia along with dedicated gaming controller

Stadia

Google unveils its cloud gaming service Stadia along with dedicated gaming controller

Mar 19, 2019

science

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

PUBG & Parenting

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

Mar 25, 2019
Kerala University Prof resigns protesting HRD order for PhD only in 'national priority areas'

Doctoral Research

Kerala University Prof resigns protesting HRD order for PhD only in 'national priority areas'

Mar 25, 2019
CBSE introduces AI, yoga as skill-based elective subjects for classes VIII to X

Science in School

CBSE introduces AI, yoga as skill-based elective subjects for classes VIII to X

Mar 25, 2019
Deadly asteroids headed for Earth are very difficult to detect — here's why

Space

Deadly asteroids headed for Earth are very difficult to detect — here's why

Mar 25, 2019