Apple's long-rumoured augmented reality (AR) glasses are likely to be released as early as March 2021. Tipster Jon Prosser claims that to have seen the AR glasses and says that it will be “sleek as hell”.

The latest rumour comes days after analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had revealed that Apple's AR glasses will not be launched any time before 2022. According to a report in Forbes, Prosser, in his podcast Recycle Bin has said that he will continue to stick to the 2021 window. However, he added that the launch might have stipulations.

I can’t believe I’m going against Kuo on this one... but I believe he’s wrong. Apple Glasses are aimed for March-June 2021. Also.

I’ve seen them.

They’re sleek as hell. Will be showing you soon https://t.co/0GaOYDA5N8 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 15, 2020

As per a report in MacRumors, Apple Glasses may feature a high-resolution display and will most probably be reliant on the iPhone for procession power. The glasses are expected to run a new operating system called rOS (aka RealityOS). Apple is exploring touch panels, voice activation, and head gestures as a means to control the AR glasses.

A report in The Information says that Apple is aiming to release an augmented-reality headset in 2022 and a pair of AR glasses by 2023. It added that Apple executives discussed the timelines, which haven’t been previously reported, in an internal presentation in October to employees at the company’s Cupertino campus in California.