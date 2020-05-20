Wednesday, May 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple AR Glasses with HD display and new OS might debut in March 2021

Apple is reportedly exploring touch panels, voice activation, and head gestures as a means to control the AR glasses.


FP TrendingMay 20, 2020 18:12:42 IST

Apple's long-rumoured augmented reality (AR) glasses are likely to be released as early as March 2021. Tipster Jon Prosser claims that to have seen the AR glasses and says that it will be “sleek as hell”.

The latest rumour comes days after analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had revealed that Apple's AR glasses will not be launched any time before 2022. According to a report in Forbes, Prosser, in his podcast Recycle Bin has said that he will continue to stick to the 2021 window. However, he added that the launch might have stipulations.

Apple AR Glasses with HD display and new OS might debut in March 2021

Apple logo.

As per a report in MacRumors, Apple Glasses may feature a high-resolution display and will most probably be reliant on the iPhone for procession power. The glasses are expected to run a new operating system called rOS (aka RealityOS). Apple is exploring touch panels, voice activation, and head gestures as a means to control the AR glasses.

A report in The Information says that Apple is aiming to release an augmented-reality headset in 2022 and a pair of AR glasses by 2023. It added that Apple executives discussed the timelines, which haven’t been previously reported, in an internal presentation in October to employees at the company’s Cupertino campus in California.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple reportedly plans to shift 20 percent of its production from China to India

May 12, 2020
Apple reportedly plans to shift 20 percent of its production from China to India
Sofia Coppola to collaborate with Apple TV+ for show based on Edith Wharton's 1913 novel The Custom of the Country

BuzzPatrol

Sofia Coppola to collaborate with Apple TV+ for show based on Edith Wharton's 1913 novel The Custom of the Country

May 13, 2020
Apple HomePod smart speaker is now available for purchase in India at Rs 19,900

Apple HomePod

Apple HomePod smart speaker is now available for purchase in India at Rs 19,900

May 12, 2020
Apple promotes its Everyone can Create, Everyone can Code initiative with series of inspiring videos

Apple

Apple promotes its Everyone can Create, Everyone can Code initiative with series of inspiring videos

May 16, 2020
Ubisoft sues Google, Apple for selling a game 'similar' to its Rainbow Six: Siege

Ubisoft

Ubisoft sues Google, Apple for selling a game 'similar' to its Rainbow Six: Siege

May 18, 2020
Apple WWDC 2020 to be held online starting 22 June: Here's what to expect

WWDC 2020

Apple WWDC 2020 to be held online starting 22 June: Here's what to expect

May 06, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020