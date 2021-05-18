FP Trending

Apple's latest development of new wire-free in-ear Beats-branded earbuds is in news for the last few months. MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, in a report, has revealed that the tech giant’s new wireless earbuds are touted to be called The Beats Studio Buds. The report also cites images in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas. These earbuds are quite different from the earlier Beats headphones released by Apple. Their petite design is anticipated to be similar to Google or Samsung's in-ear earbuds.

Besides, there is no ear wrap as with the Powerbeats Pro or a wire-like the Powerbeats. The overall design could be similar to what customers may expect from the second-generation AirPods Pro, which will have a rounded, compact, and stemless design, enough to make the user experience a bit more satisfactory.

Based on the images, we can expect to see Beats Studio Buds in three colour preferences namely white, red, and black. A matching, oval-shaped charging case may also complement the whole package of the buds.

Animations of Beats Studio Buds: pic.twitter.com/XYVvYP7ez3 — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 17, 2021

As of now, Apple has not sent out an official statement on when the Beats Studio Buds might be released, but given that their images are doing rounds in the market, we may expect them to debut soon after the launch of iOS 14.6.

Apple has recently been in the news for discontinuing its Space Gray-colored accessories like magic mouse, keyboard, or trackpad as revealed first by MacRumors after it noticed that the App Store page has a ‘while supplies last’ message next to some accessories. As a part of gray accessories, Apple's black lighting cables may also be discontinued since they were sold along with them.