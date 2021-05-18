Tuesday, May 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple might be working on new wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds: Report

Beats Studio Buds are expected to come in in three colour preferences namely white, red, and black.


FP TrendingMay 18, 2021 15:11:57 IST

Apple's latest development of new wire-free in-ear Beats-branded earbuds is in news for the last few months. MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, in a report, has revealed that the tech giant’s new wireless earbuds are touted to be called The Beats Studio Buds. The report also cites images in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas. These earbuds are quite different from the earlier Beats headphones released by Apple. Their petite design is anticipated to be similar to Google or Samsung's in-ear earbuds.

Apple logo.

Apple logo.

Besides, there is no ear wrap as with the Powerbeats Pro or a wire-like the Powerbeats. The overall design could be similar to what customers may expect from the second-generation AirPods Pro, which will have a rounded, compact, and stemless design, enough to make the user experience a bit more satisfactory.

Based on the images, we can expect to see Beats Studio Buds in three colour preferences namely white, red, and black. A matching, oval-shaped charging case may also complement the whole package of the buds.

As of now, Apple has not sent out an official statement on when the Beats Studio Buds might be released, but given that their images are doing rounds in the market, we may expect them to debut soon after the launch of iOS 14.6.

Apple has recently been in the news for discontinuing its Space Gray-colored accessories like magic mouse, keyboard, or trackpad as revealed first by MacRumors after it noticed that the App Store page has a ‘while supplies last’ message next to some accessories. As a part of gray accessories, Apple's black lighting cables may also be discontinued since they were sold along with them.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021