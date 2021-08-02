tech2 News StaffAug 02, 2021 13:06:31 IST
Apple has introduced three new payment methods for App Store users in India. In addition to credit and debit card payments, users can now make payments on App Store and iTunes via United Payments Interface (UPI), RuPay and netbanking. To use these payment modes, iOS users need to make sure that they are on the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS. As per a report by MacRumors, iOS users can also add funds to their Apple ID via the new payment methods.
How to set up a new payment method on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch
Step 1: Go to the "Settings" of your Apple device and select "Apple ID"
Step 2: Visit the "Payment and Shipping" option and sign-in again when prompted
Step 3: Tap on "Add Payment Method"
Step 4: Tap on your preferred payment options from UPI, RuPay, Netbanking
Step 5: Tap on the "Edit" option on the top right corner and add or reorder payment methods if required.
And that is it. Users can opt to keep more than one payment modes. Users can also add balance to their Apple IDs and buy apps, games, music, iCloud storage and so on.
