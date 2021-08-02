Monday, August 02, 2021Back to
Apple App Stores, iTunes now accept payments via UPI, RuPay, Netbanking: How to make payments

iOS users can also add funds to their Apple ID via the new payment methods and buy games, apps, iCloud storage and so on.


tech2 News StaffAug 02, 2021 13:06:31 IST

Apple has introduced three new payment methods for App Store users in India. In addition to credit and debit card payments, users can now make payments on App Store and iTunes via United Payments Interface (UPI), RuPay and netbanking. To use these payment modes, iOS users need to make sure that they are on the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS. As per a report by MacRumors, iOS users can also add funds to their Apple ID via the new payment methods.

iOS users in India can now make in-app purchases via UPI, RuPay and Netbanking. Image: Apple



How to set up a new payment method on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

Step 1: Go to the "Settings" of your Apple device and select "Apple ID"

Step 2: Visit the "Payment and Shipping" option and sign-in again when prompted

Step 3: Tap on "Add Payment Method"

Step 4: Tap on your preferred payment options from  UPI, RuPay, Netbanking

Step 5: Tap on the "Edit" option on the top right corner and add or reorder payment methods if required.

And that is it. Users can opt to keep more than one payment modes. Users can also add balance to their Apple IDs and buy apps, games, music, iCloud storage and so on.

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

