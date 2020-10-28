Wednesday, October 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple App Store to increase in-app purchase fees in India and five other countries

According to Apple, the prices also reflect a new equalisation levy of 2 percent in India.


tech2 News StaffOct 28, 2020 12:21:25 IST

Apple has announced that it will soon increase App Store prices in a few countries including India, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Russia and South Africa. The new prices will reflect in the coming weeks for the in-app purchases on the App Store. In a post, Apple explained that taxes and changes in foreign exchange rates have prompted the hike. The prices also reflect a new equalization levy of 2 percent in India, the company added. This will be in addition to the existing goods and services tax of 18 percent.

Apple App Store to increase in-app purchase fees in India and five other countries

The Pricing and Availability section of My Apps will also be updated soon.

For Indonesia, the price also reflects the new value-added tax of 10 percent for developers based outside of Indonesia. You can see the list of new prices by clicking here.

Once the revised pricings go into effect, you can check the new price list in the Pricing and Availability section of My Apps.

The blogpost further reveals, "Your proceeds will be adjusted accordingly and calculated based on the tax-exclusive price. You can change the price of your apps and in-app purchases (including auto-renewable subscriptions) at any time in App Store Connect. If you offer subscriptions, you can choose to preserve prices for existing subscribers."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Pay

Google Pay temporarily taken down from App Store, iOS users can expect payment issues

Oct 27, 2020
Google Pay temporarily taken down from App Store, iOS users can expect payment issues
After iPhone 11, Apple may soon start manufacturing the iPhone 12 Pro in India: Report

iPhone 12

After iPhone 11, Apple may soon start manufacturing the iPhone 12 Pro in India: Report

Oct 19, 2020
Rare earth recycling in new iPhones to reduce e-waste, step up Apple's environmental response

iPhones

Rare earth recycling in new iPhones to reduce e-waste, step up Apple's environmental response

Oct 14, 2020
Apple warns MagSafe chargers might leave impressions on leather iPhone 12 cases

MagSafe

Apple warns MagSafe chargers might leave impressions on leather iPhone 12 cases

Oct 27, 2020
Apple iPhone 12 series: Don't know about Thanos but the post iPhone launch memes are inevitable

Apple Event

Apple iPhone 12 series: Don't know about Thanos but the post iPhone launch memes are inevitable

Oct 14, 2020
Apple iPad 8th gen review: The blandest iPad yet is still compelling

Apple iPad 8th gen review

Apple iPad 8th gen review: The blandest iPad yet is still compelling

Oct 21, 2020

science

BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Venus

BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Oct 27, 2020
NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Lunar Loo

NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Oct 26, 2020
An architecture student's vision for a greener Mumbai: Urban water bodies and their correlation with the city's functioning

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student's vision for a greener Mumbai: Urban water bodies and their correlation with the city's functioning

Oct 26, 2020
Samples of asteroid Bennu are spilling out from NASA's jammed OSIRIS-REx spacecraft

Asteroid Samples

Samples of asteroid Bennu are spilling out from NASA's jammed OSIRIS-REx spacecraft

Oct 26, 2020