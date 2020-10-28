tech2 News Staff

Apple has announced that it will soon increase App Store prices in a few countries including India, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Russia and South Africa. The new prices will reflect in the coming weeks for the in-app purchases on the App Store. In a post, Apple explained that taxes and changes in foreign exchange rates have prompted the hike. The prices also reflect a new equalization levy of 2 percent in India, the company added. This will be in addition to the existing goods and services tax of 18 percent.

For Indonesia, the price also reflects the new value-added tax of 10 percent for developers based outside of Indonesia. You can see the list of new prices by clicking here.

Once the revised pricings go into effect, you can check the new price list in the Pricing and Availability section of My Apps.

The blogpost further reveals, "Your proceeds will be adjusted accordingly and calculated based on the tax-exclusive price. You can change the price of your apps and in-app purchases (including auto-renewable subscriptions) at any time in App Store Connect. If you offer subscriptions, you can choose to preserve prices for existing subscribers."