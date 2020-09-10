Thursday, September 10, 2020Back to
Apple App Store should be regulated, company's behaviour 'deserves scrutiny', says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg thinks Apple’s control of the App Store should be looked into.


tech2 News StaffSep 10, 2020 12:19:37 IST

In an interview with ‘Axios on HBO’, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Apple has “unilateral control of what gets on phones, in terms of apps". He believes Apple’s App Store should be “subject to supervision”.

In the interview, Zuckerberg was asked if she thinks the App Store has a monopoly, he said, “I think it’s probably about 50 percent of Americans who have smartphones and a lot more people around the world. I think there are more than a billion Apple devices.” He added, “So, I do think that there are questions that people should be looking into about the control of the App store and whether that is enabling as robust of a competitive dynamic.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

When asked if he thinks that Apple’s App Store should be investigated, Zuckerberg responded saying, “I think I'm not necessarily the person to answer that....I think some of the behavior certainly raises questions. And I do think it's something that deserves scrutiny."

This comes just few weeks after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg accused Apple of a "stranglehold" on apps on the App Store, in an interview with BuzzFeed News.

Apple has been accused of anticompetitive behaviour. Developers have said that Apple's charge of 30 percent commission makes it hard to price their offerings competitively.

The issue of Apple's alleged anticompetitive behaviour was recently highlighted after Fortnite maker Epic Games violated Apple's App Store guidelines by trying to bypass its in-app payment system. Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store and Epic sued Apple for the same.

Apple has said that it would allow Fortnite back on App Store if Epic Games removed the direct payment feature. But Epic has refused to do that, saying complying with Apple's request would be "to collude with Apple to maintain their monopoly over in-app payments on iOS."

