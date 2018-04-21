Looks like Apple's battery woes were not just limited to the iPhones.

The Cupertino giant has now announced a worldwide 'Battery Replacement Program' for the 13-inch MacBook Pro (non-Touch Bar variant).

"Apple has determined that, in a limited number of 13-inch MacBook Pro (non-Touch Bar) units, a component may fail causing the built-in battery to expand. This is not a safety issue and Apple will replace eligible batteries, free of charge," said Apple on its support page.

According to Apple, the affected laptops were manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017. To check if your MacBook Pro is eligible for this, you will need to enter in your MacBook Pro's serial number on Apple's support page and hit submit. To find your MacBook's serial number, click on the Apple logo in the Menu Bar and select 'About this Mac', scroll to the bottom of the information window to get the serial number.

If you are eligible, Apple will replace the battery of your MacBook Pro free of cost. This issue is not present on older 13-inch MacBook Pro models or the 13-inch MacBook Pros with Touch Bar.

Apple says that the servicing may take 3-5 working days. You will have to find your nearest Apple Authorised Service Provider or make an appointment at the nearest Apple Retail Store or send the laptop to the nearest Apple Repair Centre. Apple has requested customers who are getting their batteries replaced to backup their machines well in advance.

In case you had already paid for a replacement battery on your 13-inch non-Touch Bar Apple MacBook Pro, then Apple will refund your money. You will need to get in touch with Apple Support for that.

This is the yet another instance of batteries in Apple products showing some issues. There were reports of battery problems on the iPhone 8 last year. Towards the end of last year, there was huge controversy where Apple had to publicly apologise for slowing down iPhones to compensate for battery ageing.