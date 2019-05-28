Tuesday, May 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple announces the next-gen iPod Touch with A10 Fusion chipset, 256 GB storage

Everything else about this new iPod Touch is the same which includes its 4-inch Retina display.

tech2 News StaffMay 28, 2019 20:59:05 IST

The long forgotten iPod Touch, which last came in 2015, has been finally upgraded by Apple today. While on the exterior the device remains identical to the one launched nearly four years back, internally there has been a lot of change.

Apple announces the next-gen iPod Touch with A10 Fusion chipset, 256 GB storage

2015 Apple iPod Touch. Image: Apple

The new iPod Touch (seventh-gen if you will) comes with Apple A10 Fusion chipset that was seen on the iPhone 7. This would mean a big shift in performance over the previous generation and Apple says that this will enable the iPod Touch to support Group FaceTime calls and Apple’s ARKit augmented reality apps. Apple claims that the new iPod Touch offers 2X CPU speed and 3X GPU speed over the previous model.

Apart from the chipset, the iPod Touch also gets a bump in storage, with the company now offering the device in a 256 GB storage variant. Apple has highlighted the recently announced Apple Arcade gaming subscription service as one of the key aspects for the release of this new iPod Touch.

Everything else about this new iPod Touch is the same which includes its 4-inch Retina display, giant bottom and top bezels, the home buttons and the same front and back cameras.

“The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch have always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing.

Coming now to the price of the device, the iPod Touch with 32 GB storage will have a price tag of $199 (approx Rs 14,500) while the 256 GB option will be priced at $399 (approx. Rs 30,000). Apple hasn't announced the availability of the device in India as of yet. The iPod touch will be available in six finishes; space gray, white, gold, blue, pink and (PRODUCT)RED.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users


also see

Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a XL camera comparison: Trumps the competition by a mile

May 14, 2019
Google Pixel 3a XL camera comparison: Trumps the competition by a mile
U.S. Supreme Court lets App Store antitrust suit proceed against Apple

Apple

U.S. Supreme Court lets App Store antitrust suit proceed against Apple

May 14, 2019
Apple browser engine Webkit privacy feature will enable ad tracking securely

Apple

Apple browser engine Webkit privacy feature will enable ad tracking securely

May 22, 2019
After Huawei blacklist, 'Boycott Apple' campaign gaining steam in China: Report

Apple

After Huawei blacklist, 'Boycott Apple' campaign gaining steam in China: Report

May 20, 2019
Apple's latest product is a rainbow stage where Lady Gaga just performed

Apple

Apple's latest product is a rainbow stage where Lady Gaga just performed

May 18, 2019
Chinese man found guilty of trafficking 1,500 counterfeit iPhones worth $895,000

iPhone

Chinese man found guilty of trafficking 1,500 counterfeit iPhones worth $895,000

May 23, 2019

science

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019
Superbug-killing compound found effective in bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

Antibiotic Resistance

Superbug-killing compound found effective in bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

May 28, 2019
How can India gauge the vulnerability of its agricultural crops to climate change?

Agriculture

How can India gauge the vulnerability of its agricultural crops to climate change?

May 28, 2019
IITM scientists on the hunt for efficient way of recovering oil from offshore wells

Crude Oil

IITM scientists on the hunt for efficient way of recovering oil from offshore wells

May 28, 2019