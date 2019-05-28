tech2 News Staff

The long forgotten iPod Touch, which last came in 2015, has been finally upgraded by Apple today. While on the exterior the device remains identical to the one launched nearly four years back, internally there has been a lot of change.

The new iPod Touch (seventh-gen if you will) comes with Apple A10 Fusion chipset that was seen on the iPhone 7. This would mean a big shift in performance over the previous generation and Apple says that this will enable the iPod Touch to support Group FaceTime calls and Apple’s ARKit augmented reality apps. Apple claims that the new iPod Touch offers 2X CPU speed and 3X GPU speed over the previous model.

Apart from the chipset, the iPod Touch also gets a bump in storage, with the company now offering the device in a 256 GB storage variant. Apple has highlighted the recently announced Apple Arcade gaming subscription service as one of the key aspects for the release of this new iPod Touch.

Everything else about this new iPod Touch is the same which includes its 4-inch Retina display, giant bottom and top bezels, the home buttons and the same front and back cameras.

“The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch have always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing.

Coming now to the price of the device, the iPod Touch with 32 GB storage will have a price tag of $199 (approx Rs 14,500) while the 256 GB option will be priced at $399 (approx. Rs 30,000). Apple hasn't announced the availability of the device in India as of yet. The iPod touch will be available in six finishes; space gray, white, gold, blue, pink and (PRODUCT)RED.

