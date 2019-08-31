tech2 News Staff

Apple has announced an extended replacement program for Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 models with an aluminium casing.

According to Apple's support page on the issue, "in very rare instances", aluminium models of the above Watches can develop cracks around on the curved edges of the glass, which can extend to all around the screen.

Affected devices can be brought into an Apple Store, to a certified professional, or you can contact Apple Support online.

If the device is eligible, Apple will replace the screen or Watch for free as needed.

The program is valid for three years since the date of first retail purchase or one year from the start of the replacement program, whichever is longer.

Apple has also provided guidelines on how to prepare the Watch before sending it in for repair or replacement.

This is not an extension of the warranty and only covers the screen if damaged in the manner described by Apple.

