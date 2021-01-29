Friday, January 29, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple announces new 'App Tracking Transparency' feature to keep the users informed about data sharing

The feature will be available under the device settings option, where users will be able to see the list of apps requested for permission to track the data.


tech2 News StaffJan 29, 2021 17:01:31 IST

On the occasion of Data Privacy Day at Apple, the company has announced that it will soon roll out an "App Tracking Transparency" feature that will allow users to choose which apps can track their user data across other apps owned by different companies. According to Apple, this feature will soon roll out in the beta update of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14. The feature will be available under the device settings option, where users will be able to see the list of apps requested for permission to track the data.

Apple announces new App Tracking Transparency feature to keep the users informed about data sharing

App Tracking Transparency feature

According to a statement by Apple, "Apple’s nutrition labels require industry to be clear and upfront with consumers, and tools like App Tracking Transparency will help people to assert control over the invisible leakage of their data. With these commendable innovations, industry will finally feel pressure to change. Consumer awareness and technical solutions are important parts of the solution, but in order to prevent a cat-and-mouse game between industry actors, we need substantive, enforceable regulation to stop this exploitation of our data.”

Apple has not given any precise date but has confirmed that it will release the feature in "early spring ".

In addition to this, Apple announces that now there is a separate feature called "Privacy nutrition label" on the App Store product pages. Here, Apple requires all the apps including its own to provide "information about how an app uses their data — including whether the data is used to track them, linked to them, or not linked to them".

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

CriticalPoint

WhatsApp row: How messaging app's new privacy policy impacts legal rights of Indian citizens

Jan 21, 2021
WhatsApp row: How messaging app's new privacy policy impacts legal rights of Indian citizens
Apple hits record revenue of $111.4 billion in Q1 2021, doubles market share in India

Apple

Apple hits record revenue of $111.4 billion in Q1 2021, doubles market share in India

Jan 29, 2021
Apple iOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3, iPadOS 14.4 starts rolling out: What's new, compatible devices, more

Apple

Apple iOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3, iPadOS 14.4 starts rolling out: What's new, compatible devices, more

Jan 27, 2021
Apple sued for not removing Telegram from App Store, group claims app has 'hateful content'

Telegram

Apple sued for not removing Telegram from App Store, group claims app has 'hateful content'

Jan 20, 2021
Apple leads global smartphone shipments with iPhone 12 series during Q4 2020

Apple

Apple leads global smartphone shipments with iPhone 12 series during Q4 2020

Jan 29, 2021
Apple iPhone 13 may come with in-display fingerprint scanner, wireless charging support in some models

IPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 may come with in-display fingerprint scanner, wireless charging support in some models

Jan 19, 2021

science

Myths of COVID-19 vaccination: I don't need the vaccine if I stay home, physical distance, wear a mask in public

COVID-19 Vaccination

Myths of COVID-19 vaccination: I don't need the vaccine if I stay home, physical distance, wear a mask in public

Jan 29, 2021
US detects first instance of COVID-19 disease from South African SARS-CoV-2 variant

COVID-19 variants

US detects first instance of COVID-19 disease from South African SARS-CoV-2 variant

Jan 29, 2021
First-ever cloudless 'hot Jupiter' with four-day year discovered in exoplanet survey

Hot Jupiter

First-ever cloudless 'hot Jupiter' with four-day year discovered in exoplanet survey

Jan 28, 2021
First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Private Astronauts

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Jan 27, 2021