Apple announces Back to School offers where students, teachers can get free AirPods, Apple Arcade subscription and more

Eligible customers who buy any model of iPad Pro, iPad Air, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro and Mac Mini will get the second-gen of AirPods for free.


tech2 News StaffJul 19, 2021 11:25:13 IST

Apple has announced new offers under its limited period "Back to School" programme in India. The offers are now live on Apple Online Store in India and will end on 27 September 2021. These offers will be applicable for school and college students, their parents and teachers at registered institutions. Customers can add these offers to the Higher Education Offer that is provided by the company to all the university students and teachers in India.

Buyers can get the offers till 27 September 2021. Image: Apple

Apple Back to School: Eligibility, registration process

To get the offers, buyers must verify themselves as students or teachers at a registered school or a higher education institute in India. For that, they have to submit details like student ID and address of school or institute. Once verified, the account will be marked eligible for the Back to School programme. Parents of students are also eligible to make purchases under this programme. The registration can also be done via UNiDays where verification will be done by an Apple Specialist.

Apple Back to School: Offers, discounts

As per the offer, eligible customers who buy any model of iPad Pro, iPad Air, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro and Mac Mini will get the second generation of AirPods for free. If students want to upgrade these AirPods to wireless charging AirPods, they can get it for Rs 4,000, down from Rs 18,900 and to AirPods Pro at Rs 10,000, down from Rs 24,900.

In addition to this, eligible buyers can also get discounts on the purchase of MacBooks, Apple Pencil and Keyboard. They will get 20 percent off on AppleCare, 3 months free of cost subscription for Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscription at Rs 49.

