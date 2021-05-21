Friday, May 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple announces 'Assistive Touch' for Apple Watch that will allow users to control functions via hand gestures

Apple Watches will be able to detect even minor differences in muscle movement and tendon activity via its sensors.


FP TrendingMay 21, 2021 14:54:31 IST

Apple has previewed some new features for its Apple Watch that include Assistive Touch for the watches wherein users need not touch the display or controls to send commands, as per a press release shared by the company. The advanced feature will allow users to control the Apple Watch through clenching of the fist and pinching of fingers. The tech giant has launched several other updates in its products to make them more accessible to people with disabilities.

Image: Apple

During a workout, users can double clench to bring up the menu and then pinch the index finger and their thumb to move up and down the menu. Image: Apple

In a demo video, it can be seen that the Assistive Touch will let users control the functions of their watch by not touching the device at all. This feature will allow users with upper body limb differences to access the functions without having to touch them.

Equipped with a built-in gyroscope, accelerometer, heart rate sensor, and on-device machine learning, Apple Watches will be able to detect even minor differences in muscle movement and tendon activity.

For instance, Apple Watch users can answer a call by double clenching the fist. They need not touch the display for answering the call. There are also complex navigations wherein users have to perform multiple movements to select an option. For example, during a workout, users can double clench to bring up the menu and then pinch the index finger and their thumb to move up and down the menu. Finally, they can select the desired option by double clenching the fist. Scrolling over the page is also possible by hovering the movement of the hand.

If the user shakes his hand then the motion pointer can get activated.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple Watch owners hate the device but might still get the next one: Study

Dec 02, 2015
Apple Watch owners hate the device but might still get the next one: Study
All eyes on Apple's Tim Cook as Watch launch expected

All eyes on Apple's Tim Cook as Watch launch expected

Mar 09, 2015
Apple Watch will need a robust app eco-system to boost sales, say analysts

Apple Watch will need a robust app eco-system to boost sales, say analysts

Mar 10, 2015
Apple Watch: Online excitement replaces long queues outside stores

Apple Watch: Online excitement replaces long queues outside stores

Apr 12, 2015
Apple Watch website showcases Timekeeping, New Ways to Connect, and Health & Fitness features

Apple Watch website showcases Timekeeping, New Ways to Connect, and Health & Fitness features

Nov 28, 2014
Leaked videos of Apple Watch 2 hint at NFC chip attached to display, larger battery

Leaked videos of Apple Watch 2 hint at NFC chip attached to display, larger battery

Sep 07, 2016

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021