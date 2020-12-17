FP Trending

A new report now says that Apple AirPods Pro 'Lite' could launch globally as early as 2021. Korean publication The Elec released a report where they said that Apple will launch the Lite version of the AirPods Pro wireless earphones without noise cancelling feature in the first half of 2021. The report added that the South Korean material supplier is currently developing a system-in-package with AirPods' H1 chip.

As per the report, the system-in-package (SiP) being used for the H1 chip in the Lite version will be a simple square, as opposed to the one in the regular AirPods Pro, which is shaped like a mouse. A source familiar to the matter told the publication that the Lite version will be priced 20 percent cheaper than the normal AirPods Pro.

According to the report, Apple had initially planned to launch the Lite version right after the AirPods Pro was launched in October last year, but the company cancelled this as the AirPods Pro had a better market response than what was expected by the Cupertino giant.

The decision to revive the Lite version after a year is being taken to possibly increase the sales of the AirPods series in general as well as the accessories.

The report added that the sales of wireless earphones increased by 24 percent in the third quarter of this year as compared to a year back, adding that Apple's AirPods series was the bestselling earphones in the third quarter with 29 percent market share.