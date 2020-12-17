Thursday, December 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple AirPods Pro 'Lite' expected to launch as early as the first half of 2021

The material supplier for the AirPods Pro 'Lite' is reportedly developing a system-in-package with AirPods' H1 chip, currently.


FP TrendingDec 17, 2020 16:56:01 IST

A new report now says that Apple AirPods Pro 'Lite' could launch globally as early as 2021. Korean publication The Elec released a report where they said that Apple will launch the Lite version of the AirPods Pro wireless earphones without noise cancelling feature in the first half of 2021. The report added that the South Korean material supplier is currently developing a system-in-package with AirPods' H1 chip.

As per the report, the system-in-package (SiP) being used for the H1 chip in the Lite version will be a simple square, as opposed to the one in the regular AirPods Pro, which is shaped like a mouse. A source familiar to the matter told the publication that the Lite version will be priced 20 percent cheaper than the normal AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro Lite expected to launch as early as the first half of 2021

Airpods Pro.

According to the report, Apple had initially planned to launch the Lite version right after the AirPods Pro was launched in October last year, but the company cancelled this as the AirPods Pro had a better market response than what was expected by the Cupertino giant.

The decision to revive the Lite version after a year is being taken to possibly increase the sales of the AirPods series in general as well as the accessories.

The report added that the sales of wireless earphones increased by 24 percent in the third quarter of this year as compared to a year back, adding that Apple's AirPods series was the bestselling earphones in the third quarter with 29 percent market share.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones launched in India at Rs 59,900, shipping starts 15 December

Dec 09, 2020
Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones launched in India at Rs 59,900, shipping starts 15 December
Facebook criticises Apple privacy policy, says 'it limits business' ability to run personalised ads'

Facebook

Facebook criticises Apple privacy policy, says 'it limits business' ability to run personalised ads'

Dec 17, 2020
Apple iPhone manufacturer Wistron says it suffered losses worth Rs 437 crore due to violence in Bengaluru plant

Wistron

Apple iPhone manufacturer Wistron says it suffered losses worth Rs 437 crore due to violence in Bengaluru plant

Dec 14, 2020
Apple Watch Series 6 Review: Everything else feels like a fitness band

Apple Watch Series 6 Review

Apple Watch Series 6 Review: Everything else feels like a fitness band

Dec 03, 2020
Apple iPhone users report a bug in iOS 14 that prevents notifications from iMessages, WhatsApp and more

Apple

Apple iPhone users report a bug in iOS 14 that prevents notifications from iMessages, WhatsApp and more

Dec 14, 2020
Apple iPhone production may have 'minor impact' due to violence at Wistron plant in Bengaluru

Apple

Apple iPhone production may have 'minor impact' due to violence at Wistron plant in Bengaluru

Dec 14, 2020

science

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020
SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Spaceflight

SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Dec 10, 2020