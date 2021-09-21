Tuesday, September 21, 2021Back to
Apple AirPods Pro 2, new iPad Pro, MacBook Pro likely to launch in 2022: Report

The upcoming iPad Pro is expected to come with improved Apple silicon and more camera improvements.


FP TrendingSep 21, 2021 10:53:32 IST

Apple recently launched the iPhone 13 series and new iPads. It is now expected to launch more new products, but that is most likely to happen in 2022, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. While Gurman still expects Apple to launch the AirPods 3 and the new MacBooks at the end of this year, this time he chose to talk about the products for next year in his Power On newsletter.

iPad Pro. Image: Apple

It is suggested that the company will launch the next-gen AirPods Pro, a redesigned iPad Pro, a revamped Mac Pro tower with Apple silicon, a redesigned MacBook Air with Apple silicon, and up to three new models of the Apple Watch. More products are in the pipeline, which includes the much-rumoured iPhone SE 3.

Apple could launch the new iPad Pro with a glass back and wireless charging support. It is expected to support reverse wireless charging that will charge the AirPods by placing it on the back panel. There's no word on whether other Apple products can be charged too. The iPad Pro is expected to come with improved Apple silicon and more camera improvements.

As for the AirPods Pro, Gurman and Bloomberg's Debby Wu suggests that it will support motion sensors for fitness tracking, a new design that will bid goodbye to the stem, improved ANC, and more. Details on other Apple products remain unknown.

It is also suggested that 2022 might be the year when Apple will launch its rumoured mixed reality headset, which will be a combination of augmented reality and virtual reality features. Additionally, Apple is expected to introduce satellite functionality for the 2022 iPhones, which will let people send/receive messages and makes in the absence of cellular connectivity.

It remains to be seen what all turn true.

