Apple AirPods 2 might be announced on 25 March, rumoured to sell from 29 March

An Unnamed supplier has shown evidence of the AirPods life-cycle coming to an end.

tech2 News Staff Mar 01, 2019 13:47:58 IST

The AirPods from Apple has been in the news quite a lot these past few months and that is mostly because it has been touted for some time that an upgrade is on the cards. Now it has been more-or-less confirmed that the AirPods 2 might make an appearance at an Apple keynote on 25 March.

The keynote, as per a report by Spanish news outlet AppleSfera, should be centered around the new video streaming service and news subscription that has been doing the rounds for some time. The report says that a reliable but unnamed supplier has shown the published evidence of the product life-cycle of the AirPods coming to an end on 28 March.

The AirPods 2 will reportedly go on sale on March 29, which happens to tie with the expected timeline. However, as this report is still in the realm of rumours we advice you to take it with a pinch of salt.

Earlier a DigiTimes report also mentioned new features that we might see on the new AirPods such as health monitoring functions, like the one we saw in the Apple Watch Series 4. However, seeing the tiny size of AirPods we wonder what kind of health features would the new wireless pods might have.

