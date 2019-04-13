Saturday, April 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple adds confirmation layer to App Store to avoid accidental purchases

There have been a lot of instances of accidental purchases on the Apple App Store using Touch ID.

tech2 News StaffApr 13, 2019 16:16:35 IST

Apple has finally addressed the dire need of having a confirmation before someone ends up accidentally paying for subscriptions.

There have been a lot of instances of accidental purchases on the Apple App Store on devices using Touch ID for authenticating purchases.

Apple adds confirmation layer to App Store to avoid accidental purchases

Representational image.

Now, when you hit the subscribe button and authenticate with Touch ID or Face ID, Apple will show you a pop-up asking you if you are sure of signing up for the subscription, Engadget reports.

The pop-up notice will have a warning that will indicate that the subscription will continue unless canceled in Settings, thereby giving users the crucial few moments to rethink their decision.

The feature will also be useful for cutting down on scams for Touch ID phones, where an accidental tap of the home button could trigger a fingerprint scan to confirm purchases.

According to a report by The Verge in 2018, there were some fitness apps taking advantage of Apple’s Touch ID platform by trying to trick users into making payments with false promises of using the fingerprint scans for fitness data.

With inputs from ANI.  

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Siddaramaiah of Congress says he wants to quit electoral politics


Top Stories

latest videos

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

The first-ever black hole photograph looks amazing! | Tech2 Science

The first-ever black hole photograph looks amazing! | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2


also see

Apple

Apple is being investigated by Dutch government for allegedly favouring own apps

Apr 12, 2019
Apple is being investigated by Dutch government for allegedly favouring own apps
WhatsApp Business is now available for iOS devices and has all the same features

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Business is now available for iOS devices and has all the same features

Apr 04, 2019
Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts at Rs 99/month

apple music

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts at Rs 99/month

Apr 05, 2019
Chinese students dupe Apple of $895,800 by selling fake iPhones: Report

Apple

Chinese students dupe Apple of $895,800 by selling fake iPhones: Report

Apr 06, 2019
Apple says it is cancelling the AirPower mat as it 'will not achieve our high standards'

AirPower

Apple says it is cancelling the AirPower mat as it 'will not achieve our high standards'

Mar 30, 2019
Apple iPhone 2019 may come with two-way wireless charging, larger batteries

iPhone 2019

Apple iPhone 2019 may come with two-way wireless charging, larger batteries

Apr 02, 2019

science

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Moon Missions

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Apr 12, 2019
First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Picture Powehi

First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Apr 12, 2019
International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Human Spaceflight

International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Apr 12, 2019
Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Moon Missions

Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Apr 11, 2019