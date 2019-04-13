tech2 News Staff

Apple has finally addressed the dire need of having a confirmation before someone ends up accidentally paying for subscriptions.

There have been a lot of instances of accidental purchases on the Apple App Store on devices using Touch ID for authenticating purchases.

Now, when you hit the subscribe button and authenticate with Touch ID or Face ID, Apple will show you a pop-up asking you if you are sure of signing up for the subscription, Engadget reports.

Whoa! Apple added an additional confirmation step for subscriptions. This new alert comes after you confirm with Touch ID/Face ID. I hope they address this in a more elegant way in iOS 13, but I’m thrilled Apple took a definitive step to curb scam subscriptions. 👏🏻 @pschiller pic.twitter.com/oktaEVdx0o — David Barnard (@drbarnard) April 11, 2019

The pop-up notice will have a warning that will indicate that the subscription will continue unless canceled in Settings, thereby giving users the crucial few moments to rethink their decision.

The feature will also be useful for cutting down on scams for Touch ID phones, where an accidental tap of the home button could trigger a fingerprint scan to confirm purchases.

According to a report by The Verge in 2018, there were some fitness apps taking advantage of Apple’s Touch ID platform by trying to trick users into making payments with false promises of using the fingerprint scans for fitness data.

With inputs from ANI.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.