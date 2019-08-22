tech2 News Staff

If you thought that Steve Jobs educating customers to the hold the iPhone 4 right was bad enough, think again! The folks at Cupertino have posted a cleaning guide for the physical credit card which went live in the US two days ago and it almost works as an instruction manual telling customers how to use their cards.

As per the guide, if you wish for your Apple Card to look pristine then you should not put it against leather or denim as it can cause discolouration that "will not wash off." You should also not keep your precious Apple Card with other ordinary cards if the guide is to be believed. Apparently, the other cards in your wallet can scratch the Titanium Apple Card and we certainly don't want any dinks on an Apple product now do we?

The cleaning guide also mentions that if there is a stain that can be wiped off the Apple Card, one will need to use a microfibre cloth soaked in isopropyl alcohol.

While a dirty card wouldn't affect your transactions in any way, the Apple Card is certainly a style quotient which can be flaunted and stains and scratches may certainly put a damper on that.

The virtual credit card is built right into the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and will offer a shopping experience via Apple Pay with a focus on privacy and security. The Apple card system was designed in partnership with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard to ensure that it works seamlessly across the globe.

Apple has given the credit card a human touch by using the power of machine learning to label transactions, merchant names and locations, making bills easier to understand. The simplified interface gives customers real-time views of the transactions including some detailed weekly and monthly spending summaries.

