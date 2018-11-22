Thursday, November 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple acquires Silk Labs to strengthen AI capabilities towards smart home devices

Silk Labs works on AI-based personal assistant technology for smartphones and smart home devices.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 22, 2018 10:50 AM IST

Apple has acquired a Startup called Silk Labs that works on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based personal assistant technology for smartphones and smart home devices.

According to a report in The Registrar, the quietly-done acquisition for an undisclosed sum is aimed at strengthening Apple's AI capabilities towards smart home devices.

Silk Labs had about a dozen employees and raised approximately $4 million in funding, said the report.

Representational image.

Representational image.

According to TechCrunch, Silk Labs is the brainchild of Andreas Gal, the former CTO of Mozilla, who had also created the mobile platform Firefox OS and Michael Vines from Qualcomm.

Apple is working hard towards improving its AI-enabled products, including HomePod smart speaker which is behind Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Amazon and Google accounted for 70 per cent share of the global smart speaker shipments in the first quarter of 2018, with Apple selling 600,000 HomePods in the period.

According to market research firm Strategy Analytics, global smart speaker shipments reached 9.2 million units in the first quarter of 2018.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Apple

US ban on selling emerging tech like AI, computer vision could affect Apple

Nov 20, 2018

AI Ethics

AI's rapid growth raises pressing need for ethics, regulations around it: UN expert

Nov 18, 2018

AI News anchor

Chinese news agency gets a virtual news anchor powered by artificial intelligence

Nov 09, 2018

Gboard

Gboard launches support for GIF, emoji, stickers AI suggestion, 40 new languages

Nov 13, 2018

artificial intelligence

This AI system can compare and identify the most suitable treatment for a patient

Nov 19, 2018

AI Research

Mindtree partners with IISc to boost funding in artificial intelligence research

Nov 20, 2018

science

COPD

COPD: A threat to life that doesn't discriminate between smokers and non-smokers

Nov 22, 2018

Floppies in Space

ISS crew member finds locker filled with vintage floppy-disks from past missions

Nov 22, 2018

Cancer Treatments

Indian scientists put mathematics to work in treating cancer more effectively

Nov 22, 2018

Public Health

Diabetes to affect 98 million Indians by 2030, better access to insulin needed

Nov 21, 2018