Wednesday, March 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple acquires patents from the now defunct home security startup Lighthouse AI

Apple could use the patented technology to give better insights to users on its iOS app.

tech2 News Staff Mar 06, 2019 10:01:31 IST

Apple is trying to expand its business beyond iPhones, iPads and MacBooks for the past couple of years. Currently, smart home products are all the rage and to that end, Apple had released its smart speaker HomePod.

Now a recent report has stated that Apple has acquired a handful of patents from the now-defunct home security camera company Lighthouse AI.

Lighthouse.

Lighthouse.

While it is not sure what exactly Apple plans to with these patents, as per Patently Apple, the patented technology is mostly related to "computer-vision based security, visual authentication, and more". Lighthouse AI, which focused on augmented reality and 3D sensing to let users sort through security footage easily, shut down in December after not finding commercial success.

The patents were purchased somewhere in mid-2018, but the US Patent and Trademark database has published the information only recently.

As per the report, Apple could use the technology to give better insights to users on its iOS app. FaceID is one place where Apple could also potentially use the 3D sensing patents from Lighthouse. Apple's HomeKit support is another area pointed out in the report which could benefit from these patents.

In more recent news regarding Apple, Qualcomm on 4 March kicked off court proceedings in a patent challenge to Apple, capping off a two-year legal strategy to put pressure on the iPhone maker before a major antitrust lawsuit between the two goes to trial in April. Qualcomm alleged, in a federal court in San Diego, that Apple violated three of its patents and is asking for tens of millions of dollars in damages.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019
National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Qualcomm urges US regulators to revert ban on import of some iPhones

Feb 20, 2019

Apple

Apple's COO Jeff Williams says he is 'aware' of concerns over iPhone, Mac prices

Feb 25, 2019

Qualcomm

Qualcomm takes Apple to court over patent issue ahead of major anti-trust lawsuit

Mar 04, 2019

Galaxy S10 E

Galaxy S10 E vs iPhone XR: A spec war between two 'budget' flagship smartphones

Feb 21, 2019

Intel

Intel 5G chips to not appear in phones until 2020; may leave Apple behind in 5G race

Feb 23, 2019

Intel 5G

MWC 2019: Intel betting big on its 5G products, announces new chips and partnerships

Feb 25, 2019

science

Moon Mission

Israel's first spacecraft to the Moon beams back selfie with Earth in the distance

Mar 06, 2019

Poaching War

WWF could be guilty of torturing and killing civilians in war against poaching

Mar 05, 2019

Delhi's Toxic Air

Delhi has world's most polluted air, 15 of 20 most toxic cities in India: Greenpeace

Mar 05, 2019

Medical Tech

New wireless sensors monitor sick babies, lets parents cuddle them at the same time

Mar 05, 2019