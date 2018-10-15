Monday, October 15, 2018 Back to
Apple acquires music analytics start-up Asaii to better music recommendations

Asaii can help Apple compete with Spotify’s efforts to work directly with smaller artists.

Apple has acquired music analytics start-up Asaii, Axios reported on Sunday, citing sources, in a bid to strengthen content recommendations to its music users.

Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York, US. Image: Reuters

Apple’s deal to buy Asaii was worth less than $100 million, Axios reported, citing a source.

Asaii can help Apple compete with Spotify Technology SA’s efforts to work directly with smaller artists, like a music label, the report added.

Last month, Apple completed the acquisition of music discovery app Shazam, a deal to help it better compete with Spotify, the industry leader in music streaming services.

Apple and Asaii were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

