Indo-Asian News Service 10 September, 2018 12:51 IST

Apple acquires global rights to two feature films in a push to enter the movie industry

Apple's worldwide video division led by Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht acquired "The Elephant Queen."

In a push to enter the film and TV market, Apple has acquired global rights to two feature films — Victoria Stone and Mark Deebles documentary "The Elephant Queen" and an animated film "The Wolfwakers".

According to a report in Deadline.com on Sunday, Apple's worldwide video division led by Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht acquired "The Elephant Queen" that made its debut at the Toronto Film Festival last weekend.

The documentary follows an elephant named Athena as she leads her herd away from a drought.

"The Wolfwalkers" is two-time Oscar-nominee Tomm Moore's animated film which follows a young apprentice hunter who travels to Ireland with her father to hunt wolves.

There have been reports that Apple is set to produce its own content and start its own streaming service in order to share a pie of the growing video streaming industry dominated by Netflix and Hulu, among others.

