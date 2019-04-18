Thursday, April 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple accused in US lawsuit of securities fraud over iPhone sales in China

Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri were also named as defendants in the proposed class action.

ReutersApr 18, 2019 16:48:43 IST

Apple was accused in a new lawsuit of securities fraud for concealing a slump in demand for iPhones, particularly in China, leading to a $74 billion one-day slide in its market value once the truth became known.

The complaint filed on Tuesday seeks damages for investors who bought Apple stock in the two months before Chief Executive Tim Cook on 2 Jan. unexpectedly reduced Apple’s quarterly revenue forecast as much as $9 billion, in part because of the intensifying US trade war with China.

Apple accused in US lawsuit of securities fraud over iPhone sales in China

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino. Image: Reuters

It was the first time since the iPhone’s 2007 launch that Apple had cut its revenue forecast.

Apple’s share price fell 10 percent the next day, leaving the Cupertino, California-based company’s market value roughly 40 percent below its $1.1 trillion peak three months earlier.

Cook and Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri were also named as defendants in the proposed class action. Apple did not immediately respond on Wednesday to requests for comment.

The lawsuit was filed in the federal court in Oakland, California by the City of Roseville Employees’ Retirement System, a Michigan pension plan.

It is represented by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, a securities class-action specialist.

The complaint said iPhone demand was falling because of US-China trade tensions and customers’ growing preference to replace batteries in older iPhones, prompting Apple to slash orders from suppliers for new iPhones and cut prices to reduce inventory.

But none of this was disclosed when it should have been, the complaint said, in part because of Apple’s Nov. 1, 2018 decision to stop disclosing unit sales for iPhones.

Asked during a conference call that day about Apple’s performance in emerging markets, Cook cited downward pressures on sales in Brazil and India, but said “I would not put China in that category,” the complaint said.

The lawsuit was filed on the same day Apple settled all its litigation with Qualcomm Inc. Their disputes centered mainly on Qualcomm patents for mobile chips, and how much Apple should pay to use the technology.

The case is City of Roseville Employees’ Retirement System v Apple Inc et al, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 19-02033.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


also see

NewsTracker

India grabs most of foreign inflows into Asian equities in March on optimism over upcoming general election

Apr 05, 2019
India grabs most of foreign inflows into Asian equities in March on optimism over upcoming general election
IMF cautions US-China trade war would hit manufacturing, agricultural jobs; would escalate tit-for-tat tariff battle

NewsTracker

IMF cautions US-China trade war would hit manufacturing, agricultural jobs; would escalate tit-for-tat tariff battle

Apr 04, 2019
US and China likely to finalise agreement after nine-month trade war; optimism over Trump-Xi talks boost global stock markets

NewsTracker

US and China likely to finalise agreement after nine-month trade war; optimism over Trump-Xi talks boost global stock markets

Apr 05, 2019
Gold slips to 1-week low as global slowdown fears ease on stronger-than-expected data from China, robust US earnings

NewsTracker

Gold slips to 1-week low as global slowdown fears ease on stronger-than-expected data from China, robust US earnings

Apr 15, 2019
Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts at Rs 99/month

apple music

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts at Rs 99/month

Apr 05, 2019
Chinese students dupe Apple of $895,800 by selling fake iPhones: Report

Apple

Chinese students dupe Apple of $895,800 by selling fake iPhones: Report

Apr 06, 2019

science

NASA astronaut Christina Koch to set record for longest a woman has spent in space

Astronuats

NASA astronaut Christina Koch to set record for longest a woman has spent in space

Apr 18, 2019
We came together for Notre-Dame, we can do the same for the world: Greta Thunberg

Climate Change

We came together for Notre-Dame, we can do the same for the world: Greta Thunberg

Apr 18, 2019
Volcanoes caused the 'Great Dying' mass extinction 252 million years ago: Study

Mass Extinction

Volcanoes caused the 'Great Dying' mass extinction 252 million years ago: Study

Apr 18, 2019
Interstellar got it wrong: Wormholes would be slower than direct routes, says study

Wormholes

Interstellar got it wrong: Wormholes would be slower than direct routes, says study

Apr 18, 2019