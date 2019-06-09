Sunday, June 09, 2019Back to
Apex Legends Season 2 to debut on July 2

(Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc said on Saturday it would launch the second season of its popular battle royale game "Apex Legends" on July 2.

ReutersJun 09, 2019 01:05:50 IST

Apex Legends tussles for dominance in the battle royale genre with global smash hits "Fortnite" and "PUBG".

"Apex Legends Season 2 – Battle Charge" will be available on Sony Corp's PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp's Xbox One and personal computers via Origin, EA said.

It comes with a new Battle Pass, which will have daily and weekly challenges, fresh rewards, new skins for characters and the ability to earn crafting metal.

EA forecast in May that net bookings, or the game publisher's adjusted revenue, from Apex Legends will be in the range of $300 million to $400 million in fiscal year 2020, adding that the forecast did not assume any contribution this year from future mobile versions or games in the Chinese market.

Apex Legends signed up 10 million players within three days of its launch on Feb. 4, EA has said, a milestone that "Fortnite" took two weeks to reach.

Since the release of its battle royale mode in September 2017, Fortnite has gone on to amass nearly 250 million registered players across the globe, according to a report in Engadget, while Apex Legends had 50 million players as of March 2019.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

