Tuesday, May 04, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

AOL and Yahoo, once-pioneering tech platforms, are being sold in a $5 billion deal

Verizon spent about $9 billion buying AOL and Yahoo over two years starting in 2015.


The Associated PressMay 04, 2021 12:56:56 IST

AOL and Yahoo are being sold again, this time to a private equity firm. Wireless company Verizon will sell Verizon Media, which consists of the once-pioneering tech platforms, to Apollo Global Management in a $5 billion deal. Verizon said Monday that it will keep a 10 percent stake in the new company, which will be called Yahoo.

Yahoo at the end of the last century was the face of the internet, preceding the behemoth tech platforms to follow, such as Google and Facebook. And AOL was the portal, bringing almost everyone who logged on during the internet’s earliest days.

Verizon spent about $9 billion buying AOL and Yahoo over two years starting in 2015, hoping to jump-start a digital media business that would compete with Google and Facebook. It didn’t work — those brands were already fading even then — as Google and Facebook and, increasingly, Amazon dominate the US digital ad market. The year after buying Yahoo, Verizon wrote down the value of the combined operation, called “Oath,” by roughly the value of the $4.5 billion it had spent on Yahoo.

AP

Image: AP

Verizon has been shedding media assets as it refocuses on wireless, spending billions on licensing the airwaves needed for the next generation of faster mobile service, called 5G. It sold blogging site Tumblr in 2019 and HuffPost to BuzzFeed late last year. The digital media sector in recent years has been consolidating as companies seek profitability.

The properties Verizon is selling include Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Mail and the tech blogs Engadget and TechCrunch.

Despite its difficulty competing with tech giants for ad dollars, leading to cost cuts and layoffs, Verizon Media’s revenue rose 10 percent in the most recent quarter from the year before, to $1.9 billion. The division still has nearly 900 million monthly users, and generated $7 billion in revenue in 2020, according to Verizon and Apollo.

Apollo says they are “big believers in the growth prospects of Yahoo” and expects that overall growth in digital advertising will boost Yahoo too, said Apollo senior partner David Sambur in a prepared statement. Apollo has invested in other media and tech companies like the photo website Shutterfly and TV and radio stations formerly owned by Cox.

Apollo is betting that the data that the Yahoo division collects from its users, who log in to products like email, appeals to advertisers as ad-tracking technology changes, said Forrester analyst Joanna O’Connell.

Financial firms have played an increasingly prominent role in traditional media as well in recent years as the newspaper industry struggles with the decline of print advertising, buying up chains and slashing costs and jobs.

Verizon will receive $4.25 billion in cash, preferred interests of $750 million and the minority stake.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc., based in New York, rose less than 1 percent Monday.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Verizon enlists AOL CEO to explore Yahoo deal: Report

Feb 09, 2016
Verizon enlists AOL CEO to explore Yahoo deal: Report
Verizon finally acquires Yahoo at $4.5 billion; Marissa Mayer chooses to resign

Verizon finally acquires Yahoo at $4.5 billion; Marissa Mayer chooses to resign

Jun 13, 2017
Verizon to take over Yahoo, will cut 2,000 jobs

Verizon to take over Yahoo, will cut 2,000 jobs

Jun 09, 2017
Tumblr founder and CEO David Karp resigns from the Yahoo-owned blogging platform

NewsTracker

Tumblr founder and CEO David Karp resigns from the Yahoo-owned blogging platform

Nov 28, 2017
Verizon acquires Yahoo for $4.83 bn; will it turn telecom co into big data super giant

NewsTracker

Verizon acquires Yahoo for $4.83 bn; will it turn telecom co into big data super giant

Jul 25, 2016
Verizon buys Yahoo: Will have to manage proposition and perception to succeed

Verizon buys Yahoo: Will have to manage proposition and perception to succeed

Jul 26, 2016

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021