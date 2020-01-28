Tuesday, January 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Anti-virus company Avast has reportedly been selling its 435 million users' browsing data

The software was apparently tracking and data from Google and Google Maps searches, LinkedIn pages, YouTube videos, and porn websites.


tech2 News StaffJan 28, 2020 11:49:55 IST

Avast, a company that makes free antivirus software, which is used by over 435 million users around the globe, has reportedly been selling the web browsing data of its users.

According to an investigation by Motherboard and PCMag, Avast was using a subsidiary company called Jumpshot to sell "highly sensitive" web browsing data of its users.

The software was apparently tracking data from Google and Google Maps searches, LinkedIn pages, YouTube videos, and porn websites. This data was then shared on Jumpshot, which eventually sold the data.

In a recent press release, Jumpshot revealed that it has data from 100 million devices.

Anti-virus company Avast has reportedly been selling its 435 million users browsing data

Representational Image.

In a statement given to Cnet, an Avast spokesperson said that Jumpshot doesn't acquire "personal identification information, including name, email address or contact details," and that users have always had the option to opt-out of sharing data with Jumpshot.

"As of July 2019, we had already begun implementing an explicit opt-in choice for all new downloads of our AV, and we are now also prompting our existing free users to make an opt-in or opt-out choice, a process which will be completed in February 2020," the spokesperson said.

Even if the company data does not acquire "personal information" as it claims, it still has information on specific browsing data, which could be used to deanonymise users.

In a statement to Motherboard and PCMag, Avast said that it doesn't anymore share browsing data with Jumpshot:

Until recently, Avast was collecting the browsing data of its customers who had installed the company's browser plugin, which is designed to warn users of suspicious websites. Security researcher and AdBlock Plus creator Wladimir Palant published a blog post in October showing that Avast harvested user data with that plugin. Shortly after, browser makers Mozilla, Operaand Google removed Avast's and subsidiary AVG's extensions from their respective browser extension stores. Avast had previously explained this data collection and sharing in a blog and forum post in 2015. Avast has since stopped sending browsing data collected by these extensions to Jumpshot.

However, the report found that the company's claims were false and that the data collection is ongoing. "Instead of harvesting information through software attached to the browser, Avast is doing it through the anti-virus software itself".

It was reportedly found that Avast has recently started asking users to opt-in to data collection via a pop-up message in the antivirus software. However, "multiple" users told Motherboard they were unaware that their browsing data was then sold.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Avast is set to acquire AVG for $1.3 billion

Jul 07, 2016
Avast is set to acquire AVG for $1.3 billion
Top Three Free Antivirus Software

Top Three Free Antivirus Software

Aug 04, 2008
Top Three Free Antivirus

Top Three Free Antivirus

Mar 28, 2007
Avast antivirus software owners hire Rothschild to prepare the business for an IPO

Avast

Avast antivirus software owners hire Rothschild to prepare the business for an IPO

Nov 07, 2017
Avast acquires AVG for $1.3 billion; but is that a big deal?

Avast acquires AVG for $1.3 billion; but is that a big deal?

Jul 08, 2016
Tech companies scramble to plug security holes after WikiLeaks Vault 7 dump of CIA hacking tools

Tech companies scramble to plug security holes after WikiLeaks Vault 7 dump of CIA hacking tools

Mar 09, 2017

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019