Monday, November 21, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Another key Twitter executive leaves as Elon Musk restores former US President Donald Trump's account

Ever since key people from Musk's Twitter started leaving, the platform has been losing advertisers as there is no one to enforce policies that made the platform advertiser and user-friendly.


FP StaffNov 21, 2022 14:29:28 IST

After conducting a poll on Saturday with his followers, Elon Musk has reinstated the account of former US President, Donald Trump. President Trump was banned from the social media platform, after the insurrection and attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Another key Twitter executive leaves as Elon Musk restores former US President Donald Trump's account

Ever since key people from Musk’s Twitter started leaving, the platform has been losing advertisers as there is no one to enforce policies that made the platform advertiser and user-friendly. Image Credit: AFP

Following the reinstating of the account, Sarah Rosen, Twitter’s head of US content partnerships, announced her departure from the company. Rosen’s departure accompanies the exit of several prominent personnel at Twitter, who were responsible for some major policies that were deployed for running Twitter. 

For example Robin Wheeler, Twitter’s ad sales chief, and Maggie Suniewick, the company’s partnerships leader, were both terminated on Friday, after they refused to fire more employees. Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, also resigned last week.

Following the exit of a number of high-profile employees responsible for enforcing the policies that tried to make Twitter a civil space, the platform continues to lose advertisers, despite Musk’s best intentions.

Shortly afterwards Trump’s account, which had earlier appeared as suspended, reappeared on the platform complete with his former tweets, more than 59,000 of them. His followers were gone, at least initially, but he quickly began regaining them.

It will be interesting to see if President Trump actually comes back to using Twitter, given that he has his own social media platform, Truth Social now, especially considering the amount of money that was spent on the platform.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

How Tesla engineers running Twitter made an error & revealed how they fired 50 per cent of Twitter’s employees

Nov 07, 2022
How Tesla engineers running Twitter made an error & revealed how they fired 50 per cent of Twitter’s employees
Elon Musk fires engineer who publicly called out Musk and his lies about Twitter's performance

Twitter

Elon Musk fires engineer who publicly called out Musk and his lies about Twitter's performance

Nov 15, 2022
Elon Musk fires Twitter employees overnight for criticising his plans on internal channels

Twitter

Elon Musk fires Twitter employees overnight for criticising his plans on internal channels

Nov 16, 2022
Elon Musk locks out Twitter staff out of their offices, fearing sabotage as people reject ‘Twitter 2.0’

Twitter

Elon Musk locks out Twitter staff out of their offices, fearing sabotage as people reject ‘Twitter 2.0’

Nov 18, 2022
Twitter has asked some of its fired employees to come back, says they were fired 'mistakenly': Report

Twitter

Twitter has asked some of its fired employees to come back, says they were fired 'mistakenly': Report

Nov 07, 2022
Difficult times ahead for Twitter, survival at stake as key staff quits, says Musk

Twitter

Difficult times ahead for Twitter, survival at stake as key staff quits, says Musk

Nov 11, 2022

science

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Astronomy

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Nov 07, 2022
China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Space Exploration

China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Nov 07, 2022
Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Astronomy

Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Nov 04, 2022
Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Space Tourism

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Nov 02, 2022