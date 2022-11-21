FP Staff

After conducting a poll on Saturday with his followers, Elon Musk has reinstated the account of former US President, Donald Trump. President Trump was banned from the social media platform, after the insurrection and attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Following the reinstating of the account, Sarah Rosen, Twitter’s head of US content partnerships, announced her departure from the company. Rosen’s departure accompanies the exit of several prominent personnel at Twitter, who were responsible for some major policies that were deployed for running Twitter.

For example Robin Wheeler, Twitter’s ad sales chief, and Maggie Suniewick, the company’s partnerships leader, were both terminated on Friday, after they refused to fire more employees. Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, also resigned last week.

Following the exit of a number of high-profile employees responsible for enforcing the policies that tried to make Twitter a civil space, the platform continues to lose advertisers, despite Musk’s best intentions.

Shortly afterwards Trump’s account, which had earlier appeared as suspended, reappeared on the platform complete with his former tweets, more than 59,000 of them. His followers were gone, at least initially, but he quickly began regaining them.

It will be interesting to see if President Trump actually comes back to using Twitter, given that he has his own social media platform, Truth Social now, especially considering the amount of money that was spent on the platform.