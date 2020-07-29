FP Trending

Anker Soundcore has launched the 'Space NC' active noise-cancelling wireless headphones for the Indian market. Buyers can purchase the same from Flipkart at Rs 10,999. The product is being offered in two colour variants, black and grey.

The company claims the new headphones cancel out up to 93 percent of low frequency background noise and up to 96 percent high frequency sound. It offers 20 hours of playtime when the device is wireless, to be extended up to 50 hours of uninterrupted listening in the wired mode.

The Soundcore Space NC has simple touch controls. Just tap on the on-ear touchpad to play or pause any music. Swipe your fingers on it to increase or decrease the volume. Swiping will also play the next song and help you go back to the playlist. These controls will also be used to manage calls.

The headphones deliver top-notch portability as these can be folded flat and put into its hard-shell travel case. The Space NC promises smug fit and memory-foam ear cups that adapt to your head shape. Users will be able to enjoy crystal clear calling with the in-built microphone in the headphone. This microphone comes with cVc noise cancelling technology that lowers the surrounding sound.

The headset features 40 mm drivers to balance the audio quality. Along with "soaring highs" and "luscious lows", the Soundcore Space NC also offers "heart-pounding bass". It supports Bluetooth connectivity but users can also connect it with a 3.5 mm audio jack.