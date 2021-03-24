Wednesday, March 24, 2021Back to
Anker Soundcore launches Motion Plus speaker with 30 W sound output at Rs 6,999

Motion Plus speaker is backed by a 6,700 mAh battery that is claimed to ensure a continuous playback time of 12 hours


FP TrendingMar 24, 2021 15:37:19 IST

Soundcore by Anker, a US-based audio company, has introduced a new Bluetooth speaker, the Motion Plus, in India. The speaker is a portable one and is specifically meant for parties, where it can be carried around easily. The Bluetooth speaker with a rectangular shaper, rounded edges, textured buttons is meant to deliver a 30 W sound output and supports Hi-Res Audio. On the technical front, there is support for two 40KHz ultra-high frequency tweeters, neodymium woofers and oversized passive radiators to give a better audio output.

The Motion Plus Bluetooth speaker comes with Qualcomm aptX technology for any “lossless” music reproduction and the company’s BassUp tech for a focus on the bass with the help of a dedicated BassUp button.

There is also support for the Anker-proprietary Motion Plus Ultra tech, which helps stretch the frequency range from 50Hz to 40kHz and is coupled with advanced DSP and amplifiers to finally highlight the smallest of the detail in a song. This is done while keeping the lows, mids, and highs of a song balanced.

Additionally, the Motion Plus speaker is backed by a 6,700 mAh battery that is claimed to ensure a continuous playback time of 12 hours, has support for Bluetooth version 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and supports IPX7 water resistance. It also comes with support for the Soundcore app (on both Android and iOS) for better music customisation.

Soundcore Motion Plus speaker price, availability

The Soundcore by Anker’s Motion Plus Bluetooth speaker comes with a price tag of Rs 6,999 and is available to buy via the online portal Flipkart, as well as, the leading retail stores in the country.

It also comes with a warranty of 18 months.

