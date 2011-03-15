Monday, January 13, 2020Back to
Angry Birds Rio for Android Only Available Via Amazon App Store

The game won't be available via the Android Market.


Padmini HarchandraiJan 13, 2020 15:39:29 IST

Android Angry Birds lovers, listen up. If you're planning on getting the Angry Birds Rio game, set to release later this month, you'll only be able to buy the game via the Amazon App Store. Rio won't be available via the Android Market (or Get Jar) as Amazon's tied an exclusive deal with Rovio Mobile to offer the app in the Amazon App Market for Android exclusively.

Angry Birds Rio for Android Only Available Via Amazon App Store

Angry Birds Rio exclusive launch for Android on the Amazon Appstore

 

Amazon's basically cashing in on Android's popularity to gain some visits to their app store. In addition to Angry Birds Rio, the Amazon App Store will also offer ad free, paid versions of Angry Birds and Angry Birds Seasons for Android users. The game will be available for download for Android phones and tablets at www.amazon.com/angrybirds.

