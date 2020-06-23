Tuesday, June 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Android's Airdrop-type feature — Nearby Share — to soon debut on Windows, Mac and Chrome OS

It can be enabled with a flag in chrome://flags but reports suggest that even after both flag and toggle are enabled in the Settings app, the feature doesn't do anything.


FP TrendingJun 23, 2020 09:19:34 IST

Android's upcoming AirDrop-style sharing feature called Nearby Share is ready to make its way to Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS.

According to a report in 9To5Google, Nearby Sharing, which is also called Fast Share is a way for Android devices to be able to share links, photos and more with other Android devices. Something which is similar to what AirDrop allows for iOS devices.

Androids Airdrop-type feature — Nearby Share — to soon debut on Windows, Mac and Chrome OS

Fast Share has been in development for more than a year and is expected to be available through Google Play.

According to a tweet Dinsan of Chrome Story, Google has brought Nearby Sharing to Chrome OS. The feature has started to appear in the Chrome OS Settings app, as of the latest builds of Chrome OS Canary.

According to the 9To5Google report, it needs to be enabled with a flag in chrome://flags.

However, the report adds that even after both flag and toggle are enabled in the Settings app, the feature does not do anything else.

According to a report in XDA Developers, Fast Share has been in development for more than a year and is expected to be available through Google Play. The report says that references in the code suggest that it will work not only on mobile Android devices but also on Chromebooks and other computers with Chrome browser installed.

According to a report in The Verge, while it is not clear when Nearby Share will officially debut, there are chances it will be launched soon.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Mozilla to launch own VPN soon; likely to be available first in US at $4.9 per month

Jun 20, 2020
Mozilla to launch own VPN soon; likely to be available first in US at $4.9 per month
Apple announces switch to its own Silicon chips for Mac computers, first machines will ship end of this year

WWDC 2020

Apple announces switch to its own Silicon chips for Mac computers, first machines will ship end of this year

Jun 23, 2020
International Yoga Day 2020: Five apps to help you practise asanas at home during coronavirus pandemic

NewsTracker

International Yoga Day 2020: Five apps to help you practise asanas at home during coronavirus pandemic

Jun 21, 2020
Apple iPhone 11 series users report unusual green tint on the display after unlocking

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 series users report unusual green tint on the display after unlocking

Jun 09, 2020
Apple WWDC 2020 to kick off today at 10.30 pm IST: Here is how you can catch the live updates

WWDC 2020

Apple WWDC 2020 to kick off today at 10.30 pm IST: Here is how you can catch the live updates

Jun 22, 2020
Google rolls out Android 11 beta 1 update for its Pixel phones with focus on 'people, control and privacy'

Android 11

Google rolls out Android 11 beta 1 update for its Pixel phones with focus on 'people, control and privacy'

Jun 11, 2020

science

Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Wildlife trade

Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Jun 22, 2020
Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Arctic Warming

Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Jun 22, 2020
COVID-19 'vaccine nationalism' could block vulnerable populations from access to protection

COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 'vaccine nationalism' could block vulnerable populations from access to protection

Jun 22, 2020
Genetic analysis of COVID-19 patient's blood show people with type A might be severely infected compared to Type O

blood cells

Genetic analysis of COVID-19 patient's blood show people with type A might be severely infected compared to Type O

Jun 22, 2020