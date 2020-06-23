FP Trending

Android's upcoming AirDrop-style sharing feature called Nearby Share is ready to make its way to Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS.

According to a report in 9To5Google, Nearby Sharing, which is also called Fast Share is a way for Android devices to be able to share links, photos and more with other Android devices. Something which is similar to what AirDrop allows for iOS devices.

According to a tweet Dinsan of Chrome Story, Google has brought Nearby Sharing to Chrome OS. The feature has started to appear in the Chrome OS Settings app, as of the latest builds of Chrome OS Canary.

According to the 9To5Google report, it needs to be enabled with a flag in chrome://flags.

However, the report adds that even after both flag and toggle are enabled in the Settings app, the feature does not do anything else.

According to a report in XDA Developers, Fast Share has been in development for more than a year and is expected to be available through Google Play. The report says that references in the code suggest that it will work not only on mobile Android devices but also on Chromebooks and other computers with Chrome browser installed.

According to a report in The Verge, while it is not clear when Nearby Share will officially debut, there are chances it will be launched soon.